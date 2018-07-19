Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – July 20, 2018
Banquets/Fundraisers.
Aug. 3: West MI RMEF Banquet, Hudsonville. For more info call Mark Veenstra, 616-738-1287.
Aug. 18: Erie RMEF Banquet, Tecumseh. For more info call Andy LaRou, 517-902-7470.
Aug. 25: Superior Land RMEF Banquet, Marquette. For more info call Scott Manninen, 906-204-0356.
Sept. 8: Women for Wildlife RMEF Event, Gaylord. For more info call Jeff Van Buren, 844-530-4054.
Sept. 13: Kalkaska WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moose Lodge 2348, Kalkaska. For more info call Pat Modos, 231-258-4551.
Sept. 13: Knights of Columbus #13799 Wild Game Dinner, 6 p.m., Fern Hill Golf Club, Clinton Twp. For info Call Bill, 586-286-3620.
Sept. 15: Jackson County PF Banquet, 6 p.m., Cascades Manor House, Jackson. For more info call Ben Beaman, 313-418-4341.
Sept. 24: Grand Traverse WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Boone’s Long Lake Inn, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.
Sept. 29: Hesperia WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Christ the King, Hesperia. For more info call Brad Harrald, 231-450-0216.
Oct. 6: Ruby Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation Club, Branch. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.
Oct. 9: Allegan Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Silo, Allegan. For more info call Blain Becktold, 616-502-0881.
Oct. 20: Scottville Optimist Club Banquet, 6 p.m. at the Club. For more info call Diane Watts, 231-462-3623.
Oct. 20: Kaleva WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Kaleva Tavern, Kaleva. For more info call Andy Robak, 231-362-3161.
Oct. 27: Mid-Michigan RMEF Banquet, Mt. Pleasant. For more info call John Stow, 989-386-5197.
Archery
Sept. 1-2: Ohio Society of Traditional Archers, 9 a.m., Claylick Bowhunters in Newark. For more info call Matt Fout, 740-648-5493.
* * *
Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club, Clarkston. For more info contact 248-623-0444 or visit ocsclub.org
Monday: FITA, 6 p.m.
July 31: Broadhead League, 4 p.m.
Aug. 1: Broadhead League, 9 a.m.
Aug. 2: Broadhead League, 4 p.m.
Aug. 11: 3-D Shoot, 4-7 p.m.
Sept. 8: Flashlight Shoot, Dark.
Sept. 8-9: Bowhunter Jamboree, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sept. 13: Youth League, 10 wks, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: Flint Round, 10 wks, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: Instructional/Township, 4-8 p.m.
Dec. 2: FITA League, 6 p.m.
Dec. 3: Traditional League, 9 a.m. & 7 p.m.
Dec. 4: Animal League, 7 p.m.
Dec. 5: NFAA League, 9:30 a.m.
Dec. 6: NFAA League, 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 7: NFAA, 8 p.m.
* * *
Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, for more info call 734-777-2719.
Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3-D Archery
* * *
Apache Bowhunters Shoot Schedule. For more info call Jerry Beach, 614-878-3507.
July 21: Bowhunter Education.
Aug. 12: Luck of the draw Shoot.
Sept. 8-9: Two-Day Annual Shoot.
* * *
Lone Eagle Bowmen Shoots. Reg. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more info call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744.
Aug. 5, Sept. 2: 3-D Target.
Sept. 16: Bowhunter Warmup.
Shows
Oct. 12-13: Calumet-Keweenaw Sportsmen’s Club Show: Fri. 4-9 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Siskiwit Hall, Calumet. For more info call Bruce Harter, 906-337-2470.
Special Events
Now – October: Puppy Fair, 2nd Sunday of each month, 8:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., Multi-Lakes Conservation Association, Commerce Township. For more info call Dave Elam, 248-624-0944.
Aug. 4-5: Saginaw Bay Waterfowl Festival, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 9-4; Saginaw Bay Visitor Center, 3582 State Park Drive, Bay City. Plan to visit the MDHA booth during this year’s event to pick up a complimentary copy of Michigan Outdoor News and details on the new Outdoor News Junior Pro Team program for youth.
www.friendsofpark.org/waterfowl-festival-2018.html
* * *
Multi-Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com
Sunday: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9 a.m.-noon.
Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.
Shooting Sports
Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, For more info call 810-231-1811.
Every Tuesday: Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk.
* * *
Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For more info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.
Sporting Clays:
Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.
Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday: Noon-dusk
* * *
Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com
First Saturday of each month: Cowboy Action Shoot.
* * *
Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club, Open to Public. For more info call Dale Statson, 248-321-9503.
July 19-22: State Sporting Clays Championship.
Wednesday: 9 a.m-9 p.m.
* * *
Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For more info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.
Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.
* * *
Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For more info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com
Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.
* * *
Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.
Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.
* * *
West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For more info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.
All Year: Open 7 days a week.
Meetings
Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.
Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.
Metro-West Steelheaders meets the 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Bill King, 734-420-4481.
Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Belmont. For more info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net
Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call 248-321-9503.
Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.
Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.
Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For more info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.
Mulit-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.
Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.
Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.
Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.
