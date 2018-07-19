Michigan Outdoor News Calendar – July 20, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Aug. 3: West MI RMEF Banquet, Hudsonville. For more info call Mark Veenstra, 616-738-1287.

Aug. 18: Erie RMEF Banquet, Tecumseh. For more info call Andy LaRou, 517-902-7470.

Aug. 25: Superior Land RMEF Banquet, Marquette. For more info call Scott Manninen, 906-204-0356.

Sept. 8: Women for Wildlife RMEF Event, Gaylord. For more info call Jeff Van Buren, 844-530-4054.

Sept. 13: Kalkaska WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Moose Lodge 2348, Kalkaska. For more info call Pat Modos, 231-258-4551.

Sept. 13: Knights of Columbus #13799 Wild Game Dinner, 6 p.m., Fern Hill Golf Club, Clinton Twp. For info Call Bill, 586-286-3620.

Sept. 15: Jackson County PF Banquet, 6 p.m., Cascades Manor House, Jackson. For more info call Ben Beaman, 313-418-4341.

Sept. 24: Grand Traverse WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Boone’s Long Lake Inn, Traverse City. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Sept. 29: Hesperia WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Christ the King, Hesperia. For more info call Brad Harrald, 231-450-0216.

Oct. 6: Ruby Creek WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation Club, Branch. For more info call Jim Kurdziel, 231-894-1515.

Oct. 9: Allegan Area WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., The Silo, Allegan. For more info call Blain Becktold, 616-502-0881.

Oct. 20: Scottville Optimist Club Banquet, 6 p.m. at the Club. For more info call Diane Watts, 231-462-3623.

Oct. 20: Kaleva WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Kaleva Tavern, Kaleva. For more info call Andy Robak, 231-362-3161.

Oct. 27: Mid-Michigan RMEF Banquet, Mt. Pleasant. For more info call John Stow, 989-386-5197.

Archery

Sept. 1-2: Ohio Society of Traditional Archers, 9 a.m., Claylick Bowhunters in Newark. For more info call Matt Fout, 740-648-5493.

* * *

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club, Clarkston. For more info contact 248-623-0444 or visit ocsclub.org

Monday: FITA, 6 p.m.

July 31: Broadhead League, 4 p.m.

Aug. 1: Broadhead League, 9 a.m.

Aug. 2: Broadhead League, 4 p.m.

Aug. 11: 3-D Shoot, 4-7 p.m.

Sept. 8: Flashlight Shoot, Dark.

Sept. 8-9: Bowhunter Jamboree, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sept. 13: Youth League, 10 wks, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 25: Flint Round, 10 wks, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3: Instructional/Township, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 2: FITA League, 6 p.m.

Dec. 3: Traditional League, 9 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Dec. 4: Animal League, 7 p.m.

Dec. 5: NFAA League, 9:30 a.m.

Dec. 6: NFAA League, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 7: NFAA, 8 p.m.

* * *

Dundee Sportsman’s Club, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, for more info call 734-777-2719.

Sunday: 4th Sunday, 3-D Archery

* * *

Apache Bowhunters Shoot Schedule. For more info call Jerry Beach, 614-878-3507.

July 21: Bowhunter Education.

Aug. 12: Luck of the draw Shoot.

Sept. 8-9: Two-Day Annual Shoot.

* * *

Lone Eagle Bowmen Shoots. Reg. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more info call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744.

Aug. 5, Sept. 2: 3-D Target.

Sept. 16: Bowhunter Warmup.

Shows

Oct. 12-13: Calumet-Keweenaw Sportsmen’s Club Show: Fri. 4-9 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Siskiwit Hall, Calumet. For more info call Bruce Harter, 906-337-2470.

Special Events

Now – October: Puppy Fair, 2nd Sunday of each month, 8:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m., Multi-Lakes Conservation Association, Commerce Township. For more info call Dave Elam, 248-624-0944.

Aug. 4-5: Saginaw Bay Waterfowl Festival, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 9-4; Saginaw Bay Visitor Center, 3582 State Park Drive, Bay City. Plan to visit the MDHA booth during this year’s event to pick up a complimentary copy of Michigan Outdoor News and details on the new Outdoor News Junior Pro Team program for youth.

www.friendsofpark.org/waterfowl-festival-2018.html

* * *

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association, 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, 248-363-9109 or www.multilakes.com

Sunday: Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9 a.m.-noon.

Tuesday: Bingo, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Shooting Sports

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club, For more info call 810-231-1811.

Every Tuesday: Trap Shoots, 4 p.m.-dusk.

* * *

Multi-Lakes Conservation Association 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Township. For more info call Pete Cesaro, 248-363-9109.

Sporting Clays:

Thursday: 3 p.m.-dusk.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-dusk

* * *

Rockford Sportsman’s Club, 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call 616-866-4273 or checkout www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

First Saturday of each month: Cowboy Action Shoot.

* * *

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club, Open to Public. For more info call Dale Statson, 248-321-9503.

July 19-22: State Sporting Clays Championship.

Wednesday: 9 a.m-9 p.m.

* * *

Chesaning Area Conservation Club, 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning. For more info call Duane Moore, 989-865-6940.

Wednesday: Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association, 6777 Cline Road. For more info call 810-327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com

Every Thursday Night: Indoor Pistol Shoot.

* * *

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club, 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter.

Tuesday: Trap Shooting, 4 p.m.

* * *

West Walker Sportsman Club, 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids. For more info call Patrick Murray, 616-453-5081.

All Year: Open 7 days a week.

Meetings

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, 734-847-7814.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call John Wilde, 734-646-6132.

Metro-West Steelheaders meets the 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Bill King, 734-420-4481.

Dwight Lydell Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Belmont. For more info contact Tom Watson, twwatson@comcast.net

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club meets 2nd Sunday of every month, 5:30 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call 248-321-9503.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance meets 2nd Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, 989-831-4890.

Downriver Walleye Federation meets 3rd Monday of every month, except December, 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, 248-520-0116.

Huron Valley Steelheaders meets 3rd Thursday of every month. American Legion Post #200 For more info call Carroll White, 734-626-3112.

Mulit-Lakes Conservation Association meets every 3rd Wednesday of every month except November, 8 p.m., at the Clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, 248-363-9109.

Wayne County Quail Forever meets the fourth Monday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, 734-782-0329 or 734-771-5607.

Detroit Area Steelheaders meets the last Tuesday of every month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, 586-524-8887.

Freeland Conservation Club meets 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the Club. For more info call Ken Balden, 989-695-2641.