Three Marinades for Summer Grilling

We know that Outdoor News readers are real outdoor enthusiasts, and if you’re like any of the members of our team, you’ve got a selection of wild game and fish in your freezer that will be headed to the grill this season. Whether you’re a dedicated charcoal grill fanatic, or prefer the convenience and control that gas grills provide, these marinade options will kick your flavors up a notch for your next BBQ.

Marinade for Venison

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup ketchup

½ cup red wine (use a dry red such as a Sangiovese, Pinot Noir or Syrah)

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

½ teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

½ teaspoon dry mustard

½ teaspoon celery salt

½ teaspoon chili powder (For a different flavor profile, consider a smoked chili powder, such as one crafted with ancho peppers)

2 garlic cloves, crushed/ minced

Combine ingredients and marinade your venison under refrigeration for 12-24 hours, turning at least twice to ensure coating on all sides. Baste with any *remaining marinade while grilling.

Marinade for Salmon – 2 pounds salmon fillets

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 teaspoon stone-ground mustard

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

Marinade for Waterfowl

2 cups dry red wine

½ cup soy sauce

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 medium onion sliced

6 garlic cloves crushed

1 tablespoon fresh cracked black pepper

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a container with a tight-fitting lid. Shake well and pour over game. Cover and refrigerate for 6 to 12 hours, turning occasionally. Before cooking, let game drain and pat dry with paper towels.

3 Tips when it comes to marinades:

What’s the right ratio? About a half cup of marinade to one pound of meat. How long should I allow the marinade to work? Always marinade under refrigeration. For venison: 12-24 hours. For waterfowl: 6-12 hours. Salmon only needs about an hour to pull the flavors from the marinade. *If you have marinade that hasn’t been used for the soaking process, you can baste with it while grilling. But anything that has been exposed to the meat needs to be discarded.

Interested in more marinade options? Check out Eileen Clarke’s cookbook: Tenderize the Wild: Marinades, brines and rubs for wild game. http://www.riflesandrecipes.com/ or call her at 406-521-0273