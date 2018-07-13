Sportfishing industry presents heralded ICAST ’18 New Product Showcase Awards

(L to R): David Dunn, Director of Marine Sales; Carly Hysell, PR Manager; Glenn Hughes, ASA President, with Garmin’s Best of Show Award for the Panoptix Livescope.

On Wednesday evening, July 11, the American Sportfishing Association presented its Best of Category awards during the New Product Showcase Awards reception held during ICAST, the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades. ICAST, the world’s largest sportfishing trade show, wraps up today (Friday, July 13) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Produced by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), the industry’s trade association, ICAST – in its 61th year as the association’s trade show – is the annual destination for representatives from the global recreational fishing industry to see the latest innovations in tackle, gear, accessories and apparel. One of the most prominent features for ICAST exhibitors and attendees alike is the New Product Showcase. The New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer, embodies the sportfishing industry’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit and rewards that ingenuity through the New Product Showcase awards competition.

This year, ASA reports that 974 products, accessories and apparel were entered by 331 companies into 25 categories, all vying for the overall ICAST 2018 Best of Show award.

“My congratulations go to all of the winners and everyone who participated in the New Product Showcase,” said ASA President Glenn Hughes. “Remember, there are also 949 products that also deserve recognition. This year, for the first time, all the New Product Showcase entries are available for viewing on ICASTfishing.org and on the ICAST app under the Exhibitor listings.”

On Thurday afternoon, ASA presented the ICAST 2018 New Product Showcase Best of Show award to Garmin USA for its Panoptix Livescope, the first live scanning sonar for recreational fishing.

“We are overwhelmed and excited about winning the ICAST 2018 Best of Show award,” said David Dunn, Garmin USA’s director of Marine Sales. “Garmin is fighting for a place in the freshwater market. We are here to stay.”

2018 ICAST New Product Showcase Best of Category Award Winners

Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.

Product: Minn Kota Ultrex

Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc. takes the Boating Accessories category with the Minn Kota Ultrex with Built-In MEGA Down Imaging. #NewProductShowcase pic.twitter.com/aEkPLSGnwD — ICAST (@ICASTshow) July 11, 2018

Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – Jackson Kayak

Product: 360 Angler

Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa Sunglasses

Product: Baffin

Baffin by Costa Sunglasses wins the Eyewear category. #NewProductShowcase pic.twitter.com/i7sZmhGA9t — ICAST (@ICASTshow) July 11, 2018



Best of Category – Footwear – Rivers Edge Products

Product: Fish Sandals

Best of Category – Giftware – Number 6 Brands

Product: Cauldryn Coffee

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company

Product: Hexatron Performance Fleece

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company

Product: Hydronaut Heavy-Duty Waterproof System

Best of Category – Electronics – Garmin USA

Product: Garmin Panoptix LiveScope

Best of Category – Fishing Accessory – YETI

Product: YETI Tundra Haul

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – YETI

Product: YETI Panga Backpack 28

Best of Category – Fishing Line – PowerPro

Product: PowerPro SuperSlick V2 Brand

Best of Category – Kids’ Tackle – AnythingPossible

Product: Kid Casters DUDE PERFECT Fishing Kit & Casting Game

Best of Category – Tackle Management – Tak Logic Lure Lock

Product: Lure Locker

Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Rapala

Product: VMC NEKO Skirt

Rapala wins the Terminal Tackle category with the VMC NEKO SKIRT. pic.twitter.com/aoUg5Ik2zI — ICAST (@ICASTshow) July 11, 2018



Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – Westin

Product: Freddy the Frog

Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – 13 Fishing

Product: Octopi

Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – LIVETARGET

Product: LIVETARGET Hollow Body Crawfish

Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – LIVETARGET

Product: LIVETARGET Fleeing Shrimp

Best of Category – Fly Reel – SEiGLER Reels

Product: Seigler MF Fly Reel

Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Shimano American Corporation

Product: Curado DC Baitcasting Reel

Shimano American Corperation wins the Freshwater Reel category with the Curado DC Reel. #NewProductShowcase pic.twitter.com/H8aLvra7WO — ICAST (@ICASTshow) July 11, 2018



Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Shimano American Corporation

Product: Tekota 500 Levelwind Reel

Best of Category – Rod & Reel Combo – Lew’s Fishing

Product: Team Lew’s Custom Black LFS Combo

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – St. Croix Rods

Product: Mojo Trout

Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – St. Croix Rods

Product: Mojo Yak

Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – St. Croix Rods

Product: Legend Glass