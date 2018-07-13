Sportfishing industry presents heralded ICAST ’18 New Product Showcase Awards

Staff and News Reports
(L to R): David Dunn, Director of Marine Sales; Carly Hysell, PR Manager; Glenn Hughes, ASA President, with Garmin’s Best of Show Award for the Panoptix Livescope.

On Wednesday evening, July 11, the American Sportfishing Association presented its Best of Category awards during the New Product Showcase Awards reception held during ICAST, the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades. ICAST, the world’s largest sportfishing trade show, wraps up today (Friday, July 13) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Produced by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA), the industry’s trade association, ICAST – in its 61th year as the association’s trade show – is the annual destination for representatives from the global recreational fishing industry to see the latest innovations in tackle, gear, accessories and apparel. One of the most prominent features for ICAST exhibitors and attendees alike is the New Product Showcase. The New Product Showcase, sponsored by Fishing Tackle Retailer, embodies the sportfishing industry’s innovative and entrepreneurial spirit and rewards that ingenuity through the New Product Showcase awards competition.

This year, ASA reports that 974 products, accessories and apparel were entered by 331 companies into 25 categories, all vying for the overall ICAST 2018 Best of Show award.

“My congratulations go to all of the winners and everyone who participated in the New Product Showcase,” said ASA President Glenn Hughes. “Remember, there are also 949 products that also deserve recognition. This year, for the first time, all the New Product Showcase entries are available for viewing on ICASTfishing.org and on the ICAST app under the Exhibitor listings.”

On Thurday afternoon, ASA presented the ICAST 2018 New Product Showcase Best of Show award to Garmin USA for its Panoptix Livescope, the first live scanning sonar for recreational fishing.

“We are overwhelmed and excited about winning the ICAST 2018 Best of Show award,” said David Dunn, Garmin USA’s director of Marine Sales. “Garmin is fighting for a place in the freshwater market. We are here to stay.”

2018 ICAST New Product Showcase Best of Category Award Winners

Best of Category – Boating Accessories – Johnson Outdoors Marine Electronics, Inc.
Product: Minn Kota Ultrex

Best of Category – Boats and Watercraft – Jackson Kayak
Product: 360 Angler

Best of Category – Eyewear – Costa Sunglasses
Product: Baffin


Best of Category – Footwear – Rivers Edge Products
Product: Fish Sandals

Best of Category – Giftware – Number 6 Brands 
Product: Cauldryn Coffee

Best of Category – Lifestyle Apparel – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Hexatron Performance Fleece

Best of Category – Technical Apparel – AFTCO/American Fishing Tackle Company
Product: Hydronaut Heavy-Duty Waterproof System

Best of Category – Electronics – Garmin USA
Product: Garmin Panoptix LiveScope

Best of Category – Fishing Accessory – YETI
Product: YETI Tundra Haul

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Accessory – YETI
Product: YETI Panga Backpack 28

Best of Category – Fishing Line – PowerPro
Product: PowerPro SuperSlick V2 Brand

Best of Category – Kids’ Tackle – AnythingPossible
Product: Kid Casters DUDE PERFECT Fishing Kit & Casting Game

Best of Category – Tackle Management – Tak Logic Lure Lock
Product: Lure Locker

Best of Category – Terminal Tackle – Rapala
Product: VMC NEKO Skirt


Best of Category – Freshwater Hard Lure – Westin
Product: Freddy the Frog

Best of Category – Saltwater Hard Lure – 13 Fishing
Product: Octopi

Best of Category – Freshwater Soft Lure – LIVETARGET 
Product: LIVETARGET Hollow Body Crawfish

Best of Category – Saltwater Soft Lure – LIVETARGET
Product: LIVETARGET Fleeing Shrimp

Best of Category – Fly Reel – SEiGLER Reels
Product: Seigler MF Fly Reel

Best of Category – Freshwater Reel – Shimano American Corporation
Product: Curado DC Baitcasting Reel


Best of Category – Saltwater Reel – Shimano American Corporation
Product: Tekota 500 Levelwind Reel

Best of Category – Rod & Reel Combo – Lew’s Fishing 
Product: Team Lew’s Custom Black LFS Combo

Best of Category – Fly Fishing Rod – St. Croix Rods
Product: Mojo Trout

Best of Category – Saltwater Rod – St. Croix Rods
Product: Mojo Yak

Best of Category – Freshwater Rod – St. Croix Rods
Product: Legend Glass

Related Post

Happy Day Fishing Camp: ‘We are having more ...
Suit: Renewed federal protection needed for Louisi...
At nearly 29,000, pelican population strong at Nor...
Wyoming to see sharp increase in wolf harvest numb...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *