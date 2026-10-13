Trapping permit draws scheduled at public sites in Illinois

Springfield — Public drawings for trapping permits have been scheduled at several DNR sites this month.

• On Oct. 18, a public drawing for trapping permits will take place at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area at 1:30 p.m.

One permit for each of the six trapping zones will be allocated through a lottery-style drawing. Registration begins at 1 p.m. at the site headquarters southeast of Chandlerville. For more information call 217-452-7741.

• On Oct. 20, one trapping permit will be drawn at Edward R. Madigan State Park Area and James C. Helfrich State Wildlife Propagation Center near Lincoln.

Registration will begin at 6 p.m., with the drawing scheduled for 6:15 p.m. at the site headquarters, 1366 1010th Ave. in Lincoln.

One permit for the site’s single designated trapping zone will be awarded. For more information, call (217) 732-1552.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

CWD mail-in kits give Illinois deer hunters a pivotal role

Gretchen Steele: You don’t need a trophy to have a story to tell

How temperature changes cause the wind to move, and what that means to whitetail hunters

• On Oct. 24, trapping permits at Sangchris Lake State Park will be selected. The drawing will begin at 9:45 a.m., with registration at 9:30 a.m., at the site headquarters, 9898 Cascade Road southeast of Rochester.

Two permits will be allocated through the drawing For more information, call (217) 498-9208.

• On Oct. 31, a public drawing for trapping permits at Sand Ridge State Forest at 10 a.m. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at the Sand Ridge State Forest headquarters in Topeka. Trapping will be permitted in designated areas of the state forest. For more information, call 309-597-2212.