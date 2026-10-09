CWD mail-in kits give Illinois deer hunters a pivotal role

Illinois deer hunters are now swinging a bigger sword in the state’s fight against chronic wasting disease, as DNR puts another piece of its revised management plan into action this season.

Introduced two years ago, the plan shifts Illinois toward a more targeted approach to surveillance. That strategy includes free mail-in sampling kits that allow hunters to collect lymph node samples from harvested deer and submit them for testing. The mail-in kit option comes as the disease continues to slowly move into new counties.