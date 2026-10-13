Illinois Mixed Bag: Three areas accepting trapping applications

Morrison, Ill. — DNR is accepting applications for the 2026 fall and winter trapping program at Morrison-Rockwood State Park, Little Rock Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, and Big Bend State Fish and Wildlife Area.

The trapping program will include three trappers at Big Bend, one trapper at Morrison-Rockwood and one trapper at Little Rock Creek. Applications will be accepted until the drawing at 10 a.m. Oct. 30. The drawing will take place at the Morrison-Rockwood State Park office, 18750 Lake Road in Morrison.

One trapper and one alternate will be selected for each site.

The alternate will be contacted if the selected trapper is unable to fulfill the requirements of the trapping program. Applicants do not need to be present for the drawing. Selected applicants will be notified. All applicable site and statewide regulations apply. For more information, call 815-772-4708.

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‘Building for Wildlife’ Youth Workshop Scheduled at Dana-Thomas House

Springfield — DNR and the Dana-Thomas House State Historic site are launching a wildlife-themed workshop series for area youths. According to the DNR, the new “Building for Wildlife” workshop series will give participants a chance to build structures that support native Illinois wildlife.

Upcoming workshops scheduled at Dana-Thomas House will include the construction of a houses to support Illinois bat species on Oct. 17; and building birdhouses for the black-capped chickadee on Nov. 7. These free 90-minute workshops are open ages 7 and up; children must be accompanied by an adult. Materials and instruction will be provided.

Online registration is recommended.

For more information email DNR.historicspringfield@illinois.gov or call (217) 524-3971.

Threat to Great Lakes Fisheries Prompts Cormorant Legislation on State, Federal Levels

Lansing, Mich. — Lawmakers from a Great Lakes state introduced a resolution at the state level urging Congress to advance legislation establishing new tools for managing cormorant populations, noting that large concentrations of the fish-eating birds can create problems for fisheries.

The move in Michigan comes as Congress considers legislation filed recently that addresses cormorant management.

On Sept. 24, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced legislation addressing cormorant management. Cruz’s proposal would give states greater flexibility in managing double-crested cormorants and is part of a broader congressional effort to change the federal framework governing the birds. The legislation reflects concerns raised by some lawmakers and fishing interests that existing federal protections can make it difficult to respond when cormorant populations become concentrated in areas.

Coin Flip Reveals Which 2027 Bassmaster Elite Events Will Allow Use of Live Sonar Technology

Chicago — B.A.S.S. revealed the live-sonar designations for all nine events of the 2027 Progressive Bassmaster Elite Series during a live Bassmaster Coin Flip Show on Oct. 6, setting the stage for a season that will challenge the world’s best anglers to compete with and without the technology.

The show determined that live sonar will be permitted March 19-21 during the 2027 Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell, while the 2028 Bassmaster Classic will be contested without live sonar. Live sonar will be available Feb. 11-14 on Lake Okeechobee before anglers move to the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes on Feb. 18-21, where the technology will not be permitted. After the Bassmaster Classic, the Elite Series resumes April 8-11 on the Sabine River in Orange, Texas, without live sonar. Anglers will then have access to the technology April 22-25 on Lake Fork in Yantis, Texas. Live sonar will again be prohibited May 6-9 on Lake Seminole in Bainbridge, Ga., before being permitted for consecutive events on Santee Cooper Lakes in South Carolina, May 20-23, and the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway in Columbus, Miss., on June 17-20.

After the summer break, anglers will face the no-live-sonar challenge on Lake St. Clair before live sonar returns for the Aug. 19-22 season finale on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wis., where the Bassmaster Angler of the Year race will be decided.

Decatur Angler Wins Final BFL Event of Season

Decatur, Ill. — Grant Meisenhelter of Decatur caught a total of 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 13 ounces, over two days to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) on Kentucky-Barkley Lakes this month. The tournament was the fifth and final event of the season for the BFL LBL Division. Meisenhelter earned $2,540.

“I had a couple of schools of fish that I planned on starting out with, and on the first day I showed up to one of them and there was triple the amount of fish there than had been there in practice,” Meisenhelter said. “I was so excited, but I only caught two there and then they shut off.”

Meisenhelter, the only angler from Illinois to finish in the Top 10, said his fishing locations ranged from the dam to Paris Landing State Park. While cloud cover dominated Day 1, the sky cleared on Day 2 and the bite became tough.

In the co-angler category, Matt Chumbler, of Carbondale, finished fifth with four bass weighing a total of 8 pounds. Kim Sapetti, of Chatham, caught two bass weighing 4-9 to finish ninth.

For the season, Chumbler won the LBL Division Co-Angler of the Year race with 1,330 points.

On Oct. 22-24, the BFL Regional tournament will be staged on Watts Bar Lake in Spring City, Tenn.