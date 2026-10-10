New rules expand options for managing Illinois deer damage

Illinois officials are emphasizing that updated rules regarding deer removal permits are designed to address specific landowner problems – not manage the state’s overall deer population.

DNR’s updated rules were approved by the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules, completing a process that began after legislation backed by the Illinois Farm Bureau was signed into law in August 2025 and took effect Jan. 1. The new rules establish a five-business-day response period for DNR to evaluate complaints and provide more detailed requirements for documenting deer damage and safety concerns.