Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Trapping permits available for Upper Mississippi National Wildlife Refuge

Winona, Minn. — Trap tag sales began Oct. 6 at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. A state trapping license and cash or check for $30 is required to obtain trap tags.

The following office is by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday: Winona District, phone (507) 454-7351; 102 Walnut St., Suite 205, Winona, MN 55987.

Time to Apply for Outdoor News Publications’ Annual Conservation Scholarships

Plymouth, Minn. —Outdoor News Publications launched its Outdoor News Foundation last year, an effort to recruit new hunters, trappers, anglers, and conservationists. A facet of that mission is supporting the next generation of outdoors journalists, as well as fish and wildlife managers via collegiate scholarships. Thanks to generous donations, Outdoor News is requesting nominations for our second round of scholarships. For more details, check out the ad on Page 21 of this week’s edition, then submit digital nominations via outdoornews.com/foundation-nominate/.

Nominations are always welcome, but for this round of scholarships, we request that they be submitted by Friday, Oct. 30. We’ll announce the recipients by mid-November, so they can count on the money for spring semester 2027. They’re available to any undergraduate enrolled in a college or university with a focus on fish or wildlife management, or outdoors/environmental reporting or communications.

Top candidates will exhibit dedicated outdoor interests and demonstrate a record of commitment to outdoors communications and/or fish and wildlife management. Judges will confirm collegiate enrollment and review applicants who submit a brief essay of 500 words or less.

Donate to the foundation’s cause at outdoornews.com.

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Wisconsin DNR asking for $1.2 billion in next budget

Deemed a human safety threat, nine of Wisconsin’s Price County wolves trapped, killed

Dean Bortz: Zone A bear hunt in Wisconsin becomes family affair

Wisconsin’s Forests Take Center Stage During Forest Products Week, Oct. 18-24

Stevens Point, Wis. — Wisconsin Forest Products Week, which begins Oct. 18, is a great opportunity to learn more about the forests that cover nearly half of the state. Communities, businesses, and organizations have come together to offer free events highlighting Wisconsin’s woodlands, sustainable forestry, and the many ways forests support our communities.

Timber, Taps, & Trivia in Rhinelander will kick off the week with a look at sustainable forestry, local jobs, wildlife, and forest products. Outdoor enthusiasts can take part in forest and industry tours, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how trees are sustainably managed and turned into products we use every day. Examples of statewide tours include paper mills, private woodlands, high-end manufacturers, lumber mills, and the U.S. Forest Service’s Forest Products Lab. School groups may also explore the outdoors at Wisconsin Forests in Action on Friday, Oct. 23. The hands-on event connects forestry, science, engineering, technology, and sustainability.

Forest Products Week is a chance to see Wisconsin’s forests in a new way. Learn more and register at bit.ly/WIFPW26, or contact the Wisconsin Forestry Center, College of Natural Resources at wfc@uwsp.edu or (715) 346-3305.

Lake Superior Lake Trout Quotas Up for Discussion Oct. 15 in Ashland

Bayfield, Wis. — The DNR will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Vaughn Public Library, 502 Main St. West, in Ashland to discuss the recommended lake trout quota for Lake Superior Zone WI-2.

Lake trout are a primary target for Lake Superior anglers and the focal species used to manage the commercial fishery. Over the past few years, there have been increased sea lamprey and reduced recruitment of lake trout. To maintain a sustainable fishery, a reduction in the quota is needed.

The DNR is recommending a 22% reduction to the state allocation, which will be evenly distributed between commercial and recreational fisheries. This reduction should allow for the population to rebound.

“Quotas for lake trout are used to maintain sustainable populations and are typically evaluated every three years,” said Dray Carl, DNR Lake Superior fisheries biologist. “Recent data suggests that we should update the quotas to maintain a sustainable harvest, and this meeting will allow us to update the public on the surveys we use to monitor lake trout populations and explain the rationale for the updated quota.”

Avian Flu Confirmed in Racine County

Madison — The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard poultry flock in Racine County.

Birds on the premises were depopulated and will not enter the food system.

The HPAI virus has continued to circulate in wild and domestic birds in North America since December 2021. DATCP urges all livestock owners to implement strong biosecurity measures to protect their flocks and herds from the disease. Poultry owners are asked, when possible, to keep their birds indoors.

To report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, dairy cattle, or other animals, contact DATCP by following the instructions on the Animal Disease Reporting web page. For updates on how the virus is affecting domestic birds in Wisconsin and to find resources on protecting Wisconsin poultry, visit DATCP’s HPAI in Poultry web page.