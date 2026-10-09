Wisconsin DNR asking for $1.2 billion in next budget

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has submitted a proposed budget for the next biennium that will include a request to reauthorize the Knowles/Nelson Stewardship Program for 10 years.

The DNR told the Natural Resources Board (NRB) that, if approved by the governor and Legislature, the Knowles/Nelson Stewardship Program would be funded at $100 million a year. Details of how much money would be allowed for the program’s different funds would be determined by the next governor and Legislature.