Ohio’s deer archery hunt off to ambitious start

Deer hunters in Ohio arrowed straight and true during the first four days of the state’s 2026-2027 archery deer hunting season.

The figures tell the tale of the tape. For the first four days of this archery deer hunting season, Ohio’s deer hunters killed 8,483 animals, among which were 3,435 antlered deer. For the comparable 2025-2026 archery season start-up period, the figures were 5,333 and 1,908 deer, respectively. All of which is a good-news beginning, says John “Clint” McCoy, the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s deer program administrator.