Episode 611 – Duck opener, Minnesota Valley 50th anniversary, Hank Shaw, Hope for American elms

Minnesota’s regular duck season kicks off this weekend, and Tim Lesmeister and Rob Drieslein offer some hunting tips before talking “truth to power” and reminding listeners that the comment period on rescinding the federal roadless rule now runs through Oct. 6. Then Kara Swickey from Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge in Bloomington joins the show to talk about the refuge’s 50th Anniversary and special events happening on Saturday, Sept. 26. Old friend Hank Shaw shows up to talk about his new and improved big-game hunting cookbook “Buck, Buck, Moose” and events happening around the region where you can meet Hank and learn some slick new wild-game cooking tips. Drieslein and Lesmeister wrap up the show talking about new research that aims to grow Dutch-elm disease-resistant trees, and concerns about neonicotinoids and wild turkeys.