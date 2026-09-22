Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATES

Sept. 26: Mitchell State Park – Waterfowl Hunting Clinic, Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing Center. This “A to Z” introduction to waterfowl hunting will give you the practical, first-hand experience to boost your odds this season. for more information, email DNR-HFC@Michigan.gov or call (231) 779-1321.

Sept. 26: Family Fungi and Foraging, Hoffmaster State Park, Gillette Visitor Center. Join a certified foraging expert to learn all about the basics of safe foraging practices. For more information, email LindahlK@Michigan.gov or call (269) 716-4685.

ARCHERY

Dundee Sportsman’s Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Isabella County Sportsman’s Club: Archery 101 Workshop, July 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clubhouse at 2872 Millbrook Rd. Mt Pleasant, MI 48858. Contact Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Isabella County Sportsman’s Club: 3D archery league every Wednesday night July 23-Sept. 24. Call Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

Huron Pointe Sportsmen’s Association: Archery range is open Wed 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The club is located at 35800 28 Mile Road, Lenox Twp. Michigan 48048. Call Joseph Kulka at (586) 749-5420 for more info or visit www.huronpointe.org

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Michigan Outdoor News ATTN: Calendar 3350 Annapolis Lane North, Suite B, Plymouth, MN 55447

SHOOTING SPORTS

Big Bear Sportsman’s Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress: 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thursday night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.- dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Gibraltar Community Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8731 Riverside Drive, Saranac, MI 48881. Call (616) 642-9800 or visit Quakezik.com for more information.

BANQUETS

SEPT. 26: Rogers City Ducks Unlimited Membership Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Posen Community Center, Posen. Call (989) 734-4392.

SEPT. 26: Whitetails Unlimited Ruby Creek MI Chapter Buck Fever, 4:30 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch. Call (231) 578-5667 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 27: Chesaning/Shiawassee River Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Bingo, doors open at 1 p.m., bingo at 2 p.m., 13955 Swan Creek Road, Hemlock. Kalkaska. Call (989) 865-6883.

SEPT. 28: Whitetails Unlimited Grand Traverse MI Chapter Buck Fever, Boone’s Long Lake Inn, 7208 Secor Road, Traverse City. Call (231) 578-5667 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.



OCT. 3: Whitetails Unlimited Norway Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Norway Mountain Ski Resort, 4948 Briar Mountain Road, Norway. Call (906) 970-2040 for more info.

OCT. 3: ATV Wilderness Adventure, 8:30 a.m., Baraga County. Call (906) 353-8808.

OCT. 6: Whitetails Unlimited Allegan MI Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m., The Silo, 1071 32nd Street, Allegan. Call (231) 578-5667 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 7: Whitetails Unlimited South Macomb MI Chapter Banquet at 5 p.m. at Gilberts Sportsman’s Club, 60125 Omo Road, Lenox. Call (248) 390-7541 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Banquet at Ubly Fox Club, 2351 Ubly Road, Bad Axe. Call (989) 551-5123 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Decatur MI Area Chapter Buck Fever 4:30 p.m., The VFW, 560 N. Phelps Street, Decatur. Call (231) 578-5667 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 14: Whitetails Unlimited Clio Area Chapter Banquet, 5 p.m. at Five One Athletics, 4270 West Vienna Road, Clio. Call (989) 619-3481 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Kaleva MI Area Chapter Buck Fever, 4:30 p.m. at Kaleva VFW, 13300 9 Mile Road, Kaleva. Call (231) 527-5980or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Lakeview MI Area Chapter Buck Fever Banquet at 4:30 p.m. at Lakeview VFW 3701, 506 South Lincoln Avenue, Lakeview. Call (231) 578-5667 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 29: Whitetails Unlimited Auburn/Bullock Creek Chapter Banquet at 5 p.m. at Forest Edge Banquet Center, 4618 S. Eleven Mile Road, Auburn. Call (989) 859-9489 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

NOV. 5: Whitetails Unlimited Gladwin County Chapter Banquet at 5 p.m. at Gladwin K of C Hall, 751 South M-18, Gladwin. Call (989) 859-9489 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

NOV. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Chippewa Snow Chasers Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m. American Legion 74, 7964 State Highway M123, Newberry. Call (810) 869-7378 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com for more info.

NOV. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Chippewa Snow Chasers Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m. American Legion 74, 7964 State Highway M123, Newberry. Call (810) 869-7378.