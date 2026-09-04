The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finally has released the results of its 2026 annual spring waterfowl survey, and the results aren’t stellar. Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister offer their gut response to the data, then John Devney from Delta Waterfowl chimes in to break the report down in detail. Becky Marcelliano from onX then joins the program to discuss the company’s latest tool for conservationists around the continent: its awesome new Public Lands Comment Hub, which will make it easier for you to chime in on national public policy issues affecting the outdoors. Other topics include an upbeat Iowa pheasant forecast, wild rice reports, and another new state record catch-and-release bowfin (dogfish.)
Episode 608 – Federal duck numbers, new tool from onX, record bowfin, hunting season, Iowa pheasants
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