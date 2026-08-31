Nature Smart: Interstellar navigators

Most birds nest in spring or early summer, but some remain busy raising young well into late summer. American goldfinches are a familiar example, timing their nesting to coincide with an abundance of the small seeds used to feed their young.
Another bird that may still be tending a nest is the indigo bunting (Passerina cyanea). This small, seed- and insect-eating member of the cardinal family is highly migratory. It arrives relatively late in spring and remains through late summer before heading south.