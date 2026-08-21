National issues dominate random chatter this week, including the Trump administration announcing that it intends to move forward with ending the popular 2001 U.S. Forest Service Roadless Rule. Also, much to U.S. Sen. Kevin Kramer’s chagrin, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced no further action examining drain tile easement setbacks. Here in Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz delivered an executive order halting copper/nickel sulfide ore mining in the Boundary Waters watershed. Hosts Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister break all that down, plus the latest upbeat state waterfowl spring breeding counts. Other guests include Backyard and Beyond nature columnist Stan Tekiela, and Brian Myres from the Minnesotans United for Conservation, who makes the case for a Citizens Conservation Advisory Council.
Episode 606 – Roadless rule, USFWS backs off drainage rules, Walz and BWCA, Citizens Council
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