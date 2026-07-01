Don’t miss the whitefly hatch for bass and trout in Pennsylvania

When I first scanned Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna River below Selinsgrove, I was as mad as heck. Someone, I thought, had dumped white paint, or some milky substance, on the river. The pollution covered a wide backwater, dense as a rainy day cloud.

But the closer I got to the shoreline, eventually sticking my wader feet into the slow edges, I saw this wasn’t a chemical scum at all. It was a floating carpet of formerly living things. Bugs exactly: the flimsy, feather-light carcasses of a mayfly anglers call the whitefly.