Here’s how to maximize your success utilizing mock scrapes for whitetails

It’s no secret that trail cameras have changed the way we hunt whitetails. Combine them with mock scrapes so a hunter can “take inventory” of a property, and you have a deadly one-two combination.

Brian Kightlinger has been hunting for 40 years and fell in love with archery hunting in his early 20s. In 2011, he started using gland lure with his mock scrapes and found immediate success. “Since then, I’ve spoken at many outdoor events and conferences about mock scrapes and how deer use their glands to communicate with each other,” he said.