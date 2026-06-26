Episode 598 – MN record fish, Lake Superior lakers, State Trap shoot update, Colleen Foehrenbacher

Tim Lesmeister and Rob Drieslein start the show with a discussion about – count ’em – 9 new state record fish in Minnesota. Then annual guest Ron Hustvedt, Jr., visits to talk about Lake Superior lake trout fishing and the recently wrapped Minnesota State Youth Clay Target League Championships, plus a quick Game Fair preview. New monthly columnist Colleen Foehrenbacher from Lanesboro jumps into the show to talk about outdoor education at the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center where she’s the executive director, plus she shares her experiences as an adult-onset hunter. Lesmeister and Drieslein wrap up the show with numerous topics including a widening bait and attractants ban in Minnesota (five new counties) and a catch-and-release great white shark off Nantucket.