Steve Sarley: Options for Illinois anglers wanting to try fishing from a rental boat

Many fishermen dream of owning their own boat and launching it on various waterways where they dream about fishing. Unfortunately, the skyrocketing cost of boats is putting them out of reach of many people.

A good alternative is to find a spot that offers boats for rent. Many forest preserves in northern Illinois rent boats to the public, but unfortunately, these watercraft have to be propelled by oars. There are a few places I know of that offer boats for rent that have motors and are located on very good fishing waters, too.