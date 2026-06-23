Illinois Mixed Bag: State pheasant fund application period to open

Springfield — The Illinois DNR is accepting applications for the State Pheasant Fund Special Funds and the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Funds Grant programs July 1 through Aug. 1.

The pheasant habitat and wildlife habitat programs enhance the natural environment for pheasant and wildlife through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities for conservation. Funding for the State Pheasant Fund Special Funds and the Illinois Habitat Fund Special Wildlife Funds grants comes from the sale of habitat stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen.

Applicants must register and be current in the Grant Accountability and Transparency Act portal. Applications must be submitted online. For additional information, email susan.duke@illinois.gov.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

Ralph Loos: Rare catch of 50-inch muskie in Illinois reminds us that they’re out there

Brent Manning Memorial Scholarship honors the legacy of former Illinois DNR director

More than a dozen sites in Illinois will host waterfowlers for public blind drawings this July

Teutopolis Captures High School Bass Title

Springfield — The Teutopolis team of junior Brady Bloemer and freshman Will Bloemer are Illinois High School Association State Bass Fishing champions after weighing in 10 fish that tipped the scales at 31 pounds, 9 ounces on Lake Shelbyville.

Teutopolis’ head coach is Lee Buehnerkemper, and their driver was Lance Dasenbrock.

The duo finished almost two pounds ahead of second-place White Hall, which had with a total weight of 29-15.

Shelbyville was third with 26-08. Salem finished fourth with 25-06, and Minooka rounded out the top 5 with 23-15.

Sahara Woods OHV Trails Open for Season

Carrier Mills, Ill. — The off-highway vehicle trails at Sahara Woods State Recreation Area in Saline County are open and ready to welcome visitors for the 2026 outdoor recreation season. Sahara Woods, near Carrier Mills, offers nearly 30 miles of landscaped OHV trails for riders’ enjoyment.

The trails are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday each week, through January. A one-day permit costs $20 per vehicle. Four-day permits are available for $65 per vehicle. Rules and guidelines can be found online, along with registration forms, waivers of liability, and instructions for purchasing ride permits.

For additional information, call 618-994-2022 or email dnr.saharawoodsohv@illinois.gov.

Dixon Waterfowl Refuge to Host Birding Hike

Hennepin, Ill. — A Birdwatching Hike will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. June 27 at Dixon Waterfowl Refuge in Hennepin. The 3,000-acre refuge is home to more than 730 native plant species and 270 bird species.

Thousands of migrating waterfowl use Hennepin and Hopper lakes as a critical stopover during the spring migration. Explore the wetlands and learn about the important conservation work being done at the refuge.

The program is suitable for all ages and levels of birdwatching experience, from curious beginners to seasoned enthusiasts.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring binoculars.

Interested birders can register at https://tinyurl.com/bdeu63s2.

Missouri’s Bear Population Growing, Illinois Likely to Host More ‘Visiting’ Bears in the Future

Chester, Ill. — An increase in neighboring Missouri’s black bear population makes it likely Illinois will see more temporary visitors.

While June has been a time when bears have passed through the land of Lincoln – there have been reports of bears six of the past seven years during the month of June – as of June 18, no reports had been filed in 2026.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, that state’s population has grown.

“We’ve seen our population go from a few bears to, you know, we have around 1,200 bears statewide,” Nate Bowersock, a black bear and furbearer biologist with the MDC, said. “So you kind of expect to see bears expanding and showing up and new places over time.”

CSF’s Jeff Crane Honored with National Wildlife Federation’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Washington — The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Crane has received the National Wildlife Federation’s Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his decades-long commitment to advancing wildlife conservation, protecting America’s hunting and angling traditions, and building partnerships that strengthen the conservation movement nationwide.

“Few conservation leaders have done more to unite hunters, anglers, wildlife advocates, and policymakers around a shared vision for America’s outdoor heritage than Jeff Crane,” said Collin O’Mara, President and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation.

Reader Shots: Fishing Photos Wanted

Sparta, Ill. — If it’s summer in Illinois it’s fishing season. And here at Illinois Outdoor News we would love to see and share your photos of fishing success.

Illinois Outdoor News receives plenty of photos of deer and turkey harvests throughout the year, but fishing is a different story entirely. We just don’t receive that many fishing photos.

Let’s change that this summer and going into the fall. Send us pictures of your muskies, walleyes, smallmouth bass, and the like. As always, we’ll do our best to publish all of your reader shot photos.

You can send them by visiting our Illinois Readershots webpage, or email the photos directly to Outdoor News Editor Ralph Loos at ralph@outdoornews.com.