Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

AUG. 6: Midland Wings West Bend Chapter of Wisconsin Waterfowl Association banquet, 5 p.m., at The Columbian, 3245 Lighthouse Lane, West Bend, all money raised stays in Wisconsin, Dave Elwing, (703) 498-7322.

AUG. 8: Burnett County Chapter Whitetails banquet, 4 p.m., Zhashagiins Event Center, 24133 State Hwy. 35/70, Siren, Ellen Chell, 715-417-0923 or go to www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

AUG. 15: Whitetails Unlimited Upper Mississippi River Wisconsin Deer Camp banquet, 5 p.m., Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road, Onalaska, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065 or go to www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

AUG. 18: Whitetails Unlimited Great Northwoods Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Great Northern Hotel, 5070 North U.S. Hwy. 51, Mercer, Eric Behnke, 715-604-2253.

SEPT. 2: Whitetails Unlimited Crivitz/High Falls Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Little River Country Club, N2235 Shore Drive, Marinette, David Brower, 715-291-9408, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

SEPT. 19: Whitetails Unlimited Phelps Chapter banquet, 4 p.m., Whitetail Inn, 9038 Hwy. 70, St. Germain, Candy Loppnow, 715-617-3496, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Youth Shooting Sports banquet, 4:30 p.m., Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, 4960 Hwy. 101, Florence, Greg Scott, 651-399-9710, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

EDUCATION

Wisconsin Youth Trapping Camp, June 15-19: Camp starts at noon Monday and runs through noon Friday at the Wichman farm, E5851 Long Lake Road, Marion. For more information, call Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 3861217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Buckskin Bowmen Public 3D Archery

Shoot, June 14: Event held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buckskin Bowmen at Ozaukee County Game & Fish, 5123 County Road Y, Saukville. Wooded course with 28 3D targets. Food and beverages available, prizes. Call Jesse Barron, 262-277-3334.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Pheasants Forever Sporting Clays Classic & Doubles Trap Shoot July 11: Event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Argyle Rod & Gun Club, W9408 State Hwy. 81, Argyle. Call Russ Roling, 319-551-1039.

Pheasants Forever Washington/Ozaukee County Sporting Clays Shoot Aug. 16: Event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ozaukee Fish and Game, N5123 County Road Y, Saukville. Call Jeff Stolen, 414-840-5344.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or go to wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 3476211.

12th Annual Wisconsin Waterfowl Association Ozaukee County Shoot July 12: Event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ozaukee Fish & Game, 5123 Counfy Road Y, Saukville. Call James Freck, 262-674-4561.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 4241011.

SHOWS

Waterfowl Hunters Expo, Aug. 21-22: Event runs from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunnyview Expo Center, 500 E County Road Y, Oshkosh. Duck and goose calling contests, duck decoy carving contests, educational seminars and workshops, women’s and family fun zone, and more. For more info, call Shawn Gibbons, 262-720-5937, or go to https://waterfowlhuntersexpo.com/

Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo, Dec. 11-13: Event held at the EAA Grounds, Oshkosh. Hours are Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, go to https://icefishexpo.com/

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News ATTN: Calendar, 3350 Annapolis Lane North, Suite B, Plymouth, MN 55447

SPECIAL EVENTS

Kicking Bear Adventure Camp, June 27: Event for kids ages 5-13 will be held at 1 p.m. at God’s Country Sticks ‘n String, 12833 County Hwy. XX, Norwalk. Instruction for archery and outdoor sports. Free lunch. Kids need to be accompanied by an adult. Call Krysta Howell, 262-385-7511.

Long Lake Fire Department’s July 4 Picnic and Parade: Event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Lake Fire Dept. Hall, 3343 Hwy. 139, Long Lake. Call Patsy Gilligan, 715-889-9442.

Youth Outdoor Fest, hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, July 11: Free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pettibone Park, 101 Pettibone Dr. S, La Crosse. The 16th annual event includes fishing, archery, identifying furs, fish and birds, kayaking, log rolling demonstrations, and more. All equipment provided. For more info, call Cristina Dahl, 608-472-9203.

Wisconsin Trappers Association Summer Rendezvous District 14, July 25: Event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwy. 32 & 64, Mountain. Call Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

Kicking Bear Adventure Camp, July 25: Free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maple Grove Venue, 4142 County Hwy. B, West Salem. Ages 5-13 recommended for day of archery, tomahawks, bb guns, sling shots, Kicking Bear tough course, games and arts/crafts. Free lunch provided. For more info, call Krysta Howell, 262-385-7511.

Daniel Boone Conservation League 97th Annual Picnic, Aug. 1: Event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Daniel Boone Conservation League, 4694 Hwy. 167, Hubertus. Event features various rifle, pistol, AR-15, and trap shooting competitions. Also includes military flyover, raffles, replica cannon demonstrations, kid’s zone, bounce house, games, food, beverages and live music. Call David Steinert, 262-853-5939.

Access Ability Wisconsin Learn-to-Trap Event with the DNR, Rice Lake, Aug. 7-8: Aug. 7, at the Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club 4-8 p.m., and 9:30-11:30 a.m. the following day, Aug. 8, to complete the second part of the workshop. All ages and abilities welcome, at Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club, 1604 23-241/2 Street, Rice Lake, call 608-886-9388.

Springbrook Sportsman’s Club turkey trap shoot, Aug. 16: Springbrook Sportsman’s Club, 5923 Springbrook Road, 920-685-5350.

Gordon MacQuarrie Pilgrimage with the Barnes Area Historical Association, Aug. 28: Barnes Town Hall 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 3360 Hwy. N, Barnes, Mike Jacobs, 972-571-9092.

Aurora Ouisconsin Outdoors Club (AOOC) Family Fun Day, Sept. 13: Event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the club, 5691 E Tri Lakes Road, South Range. Shooting .22 long rifle, shotguns and clay birds, archery and air rifle range. Call Tom Visocky, 715-816-0287.

2026 Iowa County and Access Ability Wisconsin Learn-to-Trap Event with the DNR, Sept. 18-19: Sept. 18, at the Blackhawk Lake Recreational Area 4-8 p.m., and 10-11:30 a.m. the following day, Sept. 19, to complete the second part of the workshop. All ages and abilities welcome. Blackhawk Lake Recreational Area, 2025 Hwy. BH, Highland, call 608-886-9388.

Access Ability Wisconsin Family Adventure Day 12th anniversary, Sept. 19: Art in the park, shore fishing, adaptive kayaking workshop, furbearers station, test drive or hike with an outdoor wheelchair, and more. Food trucks and raffles. Noon – 4 p.m., Blackhawk Lake Recreational Area, 2025 Hwy. BH, Highland, call 608-886-9388.

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Larry Lewis, 920-251-2165.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Between the Lakes Chapter 20 Muskies, Inc.: Second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., Chris & Sue’s, Hwy. C, Plymouth. Open to the public. Call Ted Scharl, 920-564-3226.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. Call Lyle Peshkar, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org.

Izaak Walton League Upper Mississippi River Chapter: Second Monday of each month, 6 p.m., The Nature Center, Myrick Park, 789 Myrick Park Dr., La Crosse. Call Fritz Funk, 608-799-7533 or email fritz@funk.io.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. Call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, Joe’s “K” Ranch, 4840 S. Whitnall Ave., Cudahy. Call Bob Wincek, 414-217-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. Call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 6 p.m., New Berlin VFW #5716 on first and third Tuesday of every month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call Don Marshall, 262-717-5449.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. Call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608 4212982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Sheboygan VFW Memorial Post 9156, Sheboygan. Call Tom Pfister, 262-305-4023.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the clubhouse. Call Tom Rysticken, 920793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday of each month, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. Call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. Call Gary Kurtz, 414 8997120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Grainger’s Pub, Milwaukee. Call Gene O’Kelly, 414 526 2719.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl AVard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. Call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.