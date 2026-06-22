New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

For a complete list of fall hunting seasons, including trapping, waterfowl and pheasant and other small game seasons, visit: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/seasons

JUNE 27-28: New York’s Free Fishing Days

EVENTS

JUNE 27: Working Woods Exchange, Pack Forest Demonstration Area, Warrensburg, N.Y. Info: 518-623-3119.

JUNE 27: Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs Announces FREE “Teach Me to Fish” Event, Chestnut Ridge Park, Orchard Park, N.Y. Info: www.ECFSC.org or call 716-533-4070.

AUG. 8: Vintage Finger Lakes Decoy Collectors Association, American Legion Post 256, Canandaigua N.Y. Info: 585-857-0106.

AUG. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors, Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Mkt., Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, Unadilla, N.Y. Info: Call/text Sandy Ackerman 607-239-0176.

AUG. 13-16: 32nd Annual Traditional Archery Shoot, Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-648-1867.

AUG. 21-23: NYS Woodsmen’s Field Days – Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds, Boonville, N.Y. Info: https://woodsmensfielddays.com/.



SEPT. 7: Labor Day Archery Shoot, Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-648-1867.

SEPT. 12-13: Middletown Firearm & Knife Show, Orange County Fairgrounds, Middletown, N.Y. Info: https://northeastgunshows.com.

SEPT. 19: Whitetails Unlimited East Worcester Fish & Game Chapter Banquet, Southern Tier Chapter Banquet, Howard Community Center, Howard, N.Y. Info: 607-382-8906.

SEPT. 26: Whitetails Unlimited East Worcester Fish & Game Chapter Banquet, Worcester Fire House, Worcester, N.Y. Info: 607-397-1740.

SEPT. 26-27: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

SHOOTS

JUNE 28: Pinewood Archers 3D Archery Shoot, Ridge, N.Y. Info: 631-687-0232.

JULY 12: CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society Sporting Clays, KDat Sports Farm, Georgetown, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

JULY 12, AUG 2, SEPT. 13: 3D Archery Shoot, Green Island Rod and Gun, Schaghicoke, N.Y. 518-928-4103.

AUG. 13-15: Traditional Shoot, Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Alden N.Y. Info: www.hawkeyebowmen.com.

AUG. 8: CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society Grouse Walk Sporting Clays, Vernon National Shooting Preserve, Vernon, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

AUG. 23, SEPT.27: 3D Archery Shoot, North Troy Stag Rod & Gun, Melrose, N.Y. Info: 518-272-8320.

AUG. 30: Bowhunters Rendezvous, Suffolk Archers, Huntington Station, N.Y. Info: 516-241-4109, https://suffolkarchers.com.

SEPT. 13: CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society Fall Outing Sporting Clays, Baldwinsville Rod and Gun Club, Baldwinsville, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

RICHMONDVILLE FISH AND GAME CLUB: Public trap and archery shooting every Tuesday night starting at 5 p.m. Info: 518-265-8947.

WEST CANADA CREEK ASSOCIATION, INC., NEWPORT (HERKIMER COUNTY): Trap Shooting every Wednesday evening starting at 5 p.m. Info: http://www.westcanadacreekassociation.com.



WILLIAMSON CONSERVATION & SPORTING CLUB (WAYNE COUNTY): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, unlimited shells for 12 and 20 gauge. Info: 585-330-6173.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News ATTN: Calendar 3350 Annapolis Lane North, Suite B, Plymouth, MN 55447

TOURNAMENTS

JULY 18: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing, Paradox Lake, Eagle Lake and Putnam Pond. Info: #adkkbf.

JULY 18: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Susquehanna River, Binghamton, N.Y. Info: www.nykbf.com.

AUG. 18: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing, Schroon Lake. Info: #adkkbf.

AUG. 15: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Sodus to Little Sodus – Lake Ontario. Info: www.nykbf.com.

SEPT. 5-6: Venison Donation Family Fishing Derby, Keuka Lake, Hammondsport, N.Y. Info: 607-377-2697.

EDUCATION

JULY 9, AUG. 21, SEPT. 15, OCT. 23: NYS Licensed Guide Online Exam. Info: https://nysoga.org/become-a-guide.

MEETINGS

Albany County Conservation Alliance: Last Monday, every other Month (March, May, July, Sept., Nov.), West Albany Rod and Gun Club, Albany, N.Y. Info: 518-355-8757.

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society Meeting: July1, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. at the Dewitt Fish & Game Club, Jamesville, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmen’s Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/ or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

Mohawk Valley Trout Unlimited December Gathering: Dec. 11, 69 Steakhouse, Whitesboro, N.Y. Info: 315-272-7866

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 201-931-6069.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.