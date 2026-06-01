Tuesday, September 1st, 2026
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, September 1st, 2026

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Horseshoe crab spawning migration arriving in Maryland

This photo, titled, “Horseshoe Crab Family Gathering,” by Willy Conley, was submitted to the 2023 Maryland Department of Natural Resources Photo Contest. (Photo courtesy Maryland DNR)

Annapolis, Md. — Thousands of horseshoe crabs have started landing on Maryland’s shores this spring for what is believed to be the world’s oldest wildlife migration.

Dating back an estimated 350 million years, the annual spawning occurs from May through July, peaking with high tides on or around the full and new moons in June.

One spawning female horseshoe crab will deposit an average of 20,000 eggs into the sand, with a mate grasping onto her shell and fertilizing the eggs.

In addition to perpetuating the ancient species, the eggs are a seasonal buffet for migratory shorebirds preparing to return to their summer nesting grounds in northern Canada.

MORE COVERAGE FROM PENNSYLVANIA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Notes off a soiled cuff: Would baiting of deer create tension between neighbors in Pennsylvania?

Pennsylvania Game Commission drones applying herbicide on wetlands to fight invasives

Pennsylvania senior couple scores rare ‘triple trophies’ in same license year

Horseshoe crab larvae are also an important food source for juvenile Atlantic loggerhead turtles, striped bass, American eel, and flounder. For human health, the horseshoe crab’s copper-based blood is also used for testing for bacterial products used in medicine.

Specially permitted fishing operations collect the animals, draw their blood in a biomedical facility, and release them back into the water.

Despite their armor and tail, horseshoe crabs are gentle creatures that do not bite or sting. The tail is not a weapon; it is used to plow the crab through the sand and muck, act as a rudder in the water, and to right the crab when it accidentally tips over.

Humans can help horseshoe crabs stuck upside down in rock jetties by gently flipping or moving the animal, using both hands, but never picking it up by its tail.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources biologists and the Maryland Coastal Bays Program monitor the returning horseshoe crab population for ecological and scientific research purposes.

The department encourages the public to report any spawning activity and sightings of horseshoe crabs to DNR’s Horseshoe Crab Volunteer Angler Survey.

The best opportunities to view horseshoe crabs are evenings around the full and new moons in June (June 15 and June 29 in 2026).

Ideal locations for observation include Sunset Park near the Ocean City Inlet, and they can also be seen around the Chesapeake Bay at spawning sites listed on the Horseshoe Crab Volunteer Angler Survey webpage.

SUBSCRIBER CONTENT

Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.

Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

No credit card required

Subscriber? Login Here.

Subscription plans starting at $6.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 2 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.