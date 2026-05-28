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Top options for mid-sized 4×4 SUVs, trucks for the outdoors enthusiast

From city and highway driving to off-road adventures, these SUVs and trucks can get you there and carry your gear, too. (Stock photo)

For many who regularly enjoy various outdoor pursuits, a mid-sized 4×4 pickup or SUV often hits a sweet spot for that interest, balancing towing ability, cargo capacity, and off-road performance with manageable driving dimensions for urban environments.

Mid-sized trucks are shorter and narrower than full-sized models, with bed width often under four feet between the wheel wells. They also tend to have a lower payload rating, closer to 1,500 pounds for most trucks. A mid-sized SUV is a versatile family vehicle positioned between compact and full-sized SUVs, offering two or three rows of seats for five to eight passengers.

Chevrolet Colorado
Mid-sized pickups

The Chevrolet Colorado is a top contender in the mid-sized truck segment offering a 2.7L turbocharged engine that provides the capability to handle heavy loads, along with impressive towing capacity, and good road handling. It features a modern, tech-focused interior designed to be durable with standard digital displays.

The Trail Boss and ZR2 models are standout performers, with the ZR2 Bison noted for its superior suspension and off-road technology.

Ford Ranger

The Ford Ranger is a good-looking and well-rounded mid-sized pickup available only as a four-door crew cab with a five-foot bed. You can select a 270-hp turbo four-cylinder or a 315-hp twin-turbo V-6. The former will drive the rear or all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission, but the six-cylinder mandates four-wheel drive.

The cabin features comfortable seats, and storage solutions for small items. The 2026 Ford Ranger Raptor, with a 405-hp 3.0L twin-turbo V-6, advanced Fox Racing suspension and exceptional off-road capability, is a top contender in its market. With a starting price around $57,000, it offers premium features like front/rear lockers and 33-inch tires.

Honda Ridgeline

The Honda Ridgeline is a mid-sized pickup that’s been in production since 2006. For more than two generations it’s been offered in a uni-body, crew-cab and short box configuration. It’s equipped with off-road tuned suspension and all-terrain tires.

Its V-6 engine is capable of towing 5,000 pounds. The Utility-Plus Package offers the addition of crossbars, roof rails and running boards. Ridgeline TrailSport also comes with the HPD 18-inch black alloy wheel package.

Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep Gladiator features like the Rock-Trac 4×4 system, front and rear Tru-Lok locking differentials and a sway bar disconnect make this Jeep a top choice for outdoor enthusiasts. High ground clearance and skid plates offer added protection and durability when navigating rocky or uneven trails.

Gladiator offers off-road-specific trims, such as the Rubicon and Mojave, each designed for rocky trails or desert dunes. These specialized versions come with upgraded suspensions, advanced traction systems, and aggressive tires.

Nissan Frontier

The Nissan Frontier comes standard with a 310-hp V-6 engine delivering 281 foot pounds of torque. It also has 4×4 capability with up to 7,150 pounds of towing capacity, a payload capacity of up to 1,620 pounds, and its direct injection delivers up to 19 city mpg and 24 highway mpg.

Frontier’s PRO-4X is trail-ready, with Bilstein shocks, an electronic locking rear differential, a terrain mode selector (four modes), all-terrain tires, and skid plates. There’s an available 4WD system, hill descent control, standard hill start assist and active brake limited slip.

Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma is a rugged truck available in a variety of trims intended for different lifestyles, from work trucks up to very serious off-roading machines. Tacoma offers two body styles, two bed lengths, two transmissions, four power outputs, hybrid or gas power, eight trim levels and dozens of configurations, from a basic work truck to an off-road monster on 33-inch all-terrain tires and very nearly everything in between.

The Tacoma TRD Pro gets the most powerful engine, the 326-hp, 2.4-liter turbocharged iForce Max hybrid. With the TDR Sport you can get a stick or an automatic, rear- or four-wheel drive, gas or hybrid. EPA fuel economy estimates for the 2026 Tacoma show the gasoline-powered trucks offer 18 to 21 mpg in the city and 23 to 26 mpg on the highway.

Chevy Blazer
Versatile SUVs

The Chevy Blazer is a two-row mid-sized crossover with optional V-6 engine. It has a comfortable, well-equipped interior with a standard 10.2-inch screen. Base models come with front-wheel drive and a four-cylinder engine, though buyers can select all-wheel drive and a powerful 308-hp 3.6-liter V-6 throughout much of the lineup, which provides adequate power for highway passing.

Chevrolet Traverse

The Chevrolet Traverse is a spacious mid-sized three-row SUV offering a max cargo volume of 98 cubic feet. The new 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and eight-speed auto transmission provide strong, responsive power, replacing the older V-6. Length is 204.4 inches; width is 87.8 inches. It has available all-wheel drive, and can tow up to 5,000 pounds. The Z71 model delivers good off-road capability, with a twin-clutch AWD system, and higher ground clearance.

Ford Bronco

The Ford Bronco comes in seven models for daily drivers with an adventurous streak to hardcore off-roaders. Bronco’s truck-like body-on-frame design provides strength and durability. The “G.O.A.T.” (Goes Over Any Terrain) modes include settings for mud, sand, snow, and rock.

With part-time and full-time 4×4 systems, and a Terrain Management System, the Bronco handles various terrain with two engine options: a 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four and a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V-6.

Ford Explorer ST

The Ford Explorer ST is available with Intelligent Four Wheel Drive. Rearwheel drive is standard. The Terrain Management System includes six drive modes: normal, eco, sport, tow/haul, slippery, and trail. It has third-row seat accommodating six to seven passengers.

Explorer’s standard turbocharged 2.3L four-cylinder engine delivers 300 hp. The three-row SUV also is available with a 400-hp turbocharged 3.0L V-6 and a hybrid powertrain.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Jeep Grand Cherokee combines a high-tech interior and comfortable ride with strong off-road capabilities, while maintaining Jeep’s reputation for performing well on tough terrain. Base Laredo models offer a new design front and back. A new 324-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder is available as an upgrade that produces 31 hp more than the 293-hp 3.6-liter V-6 that is standard on most Grand Cherokee models.

Rear-wheel drive is standard, with a 6,200-pound towing capacity.

KIA Telluride

The KIA Telluride hybrid features a turbocharged 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain that delivers 329 hp and 339 foot pounds of torque, for smooth, confident power. Its EPA-estimated 35 MPG delivers 637-mile total driving range on the EX FWD. Available AWD with terrain mode for snow, mud, and sand quickly adjusts to changing road surfaces to help you stay in control.

Toyota 4Runner

The Toyota 4Runner offers improved comfort, and powerful optional i-FORCE MAX hybrid engine, for better on-pavement handling, yet retains strong off-road capability. The new platform features a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, significantly improving comfort. A new turbocharged four-cylinder engine and eight-speed automatic transmission offer 326 hp and 465 foot pounds of torque.

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