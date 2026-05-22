Deer rifle capacity bill passed in Illinois

The single-shot rifle appears to be a thing of the past for Illinois deer hunters.

Assuming Gov. JB Pritzker signs Senate Bill 2756 into law, deer hunters will soon be able to use rifles that hold up to three rounds.

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