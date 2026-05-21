The fishing on Lake Superior right now for brown trout, lake trout and steelhead is phenomenal, and Tim Lesmeister says you don’t need a lot of expensive gear to catch them when they are in shallow water like this.
WI Daily Update: Catch Lake Superior trout in the shallows right now
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