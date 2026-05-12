Stockings focus on walleyes, wipers and largemouths in Illinois’ Lake Bloomington

Fish stocking at Lake Bloomington the past few years has been focused on walleyes, largemouth bass, and hybrid striped bass – three species that seem to attract the most interest at the 635-acre McLean County lake.

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