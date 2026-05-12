Northern Michigan residents caught with more than double the daily legal limit of walleye from Detroit River

A group of anglers from northern Michigan was caught Friday with an overlimit of 34 walleye – more than double the daily legal limit, after fishing on the Detroit River.

“People visit Detroit from all over to take advantage of the abundant fishing offered by the Detroit River,” said Todd Szyska with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, and the division’s acting captain for the south region of the Lower Peninsula. “Our walleye fishery is world-class in part because of the many respectful anglers who follow the daily limits.”

The five anglers were staying at a rental property in the city of Detroit for the duration of their fishing trip.

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Conservation officers saw the group north of Milliken State Park Friday morning. When the anglers returned several hours later, the officers observed them taking additional fish and approached the group with a search warrant.

In total, the five anglers were over the daily limit by 34 walleye. The daily walleye limit for the Detroit River is six fish per angler.

The anglers kept their legal daily limit and received citations for the misdemeanor offense.

Michigan’s current fishing season started April 1 and runs through March 30, 2027. A license is required for anyone 17 and older fishing Michigan waters. Get more information at Michigan.gov/Fishing.