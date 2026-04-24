The story behind Vermont’s wild turkey restoration is told courtesy of a recent gathering of lawmakers and wildlife officials in western Vermont. In the late 1960s Vermont imported birds from other states, including New York, and today has a solid and huntable population. Host Dan Ladd also shares some calling techniques for roosted spring gobblers that he did not include in Episode 94.
Episode 95 — Vermont’s Turkey Success
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