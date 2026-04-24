Enjoy good fishing now on Lake Michigan and Lake of the Woods. Walleyes for Tomorrow wraps up Geneva Lake walleye egg gathering. Visit The Range of Richfield for classes and specials in May. Jeff reports on his turkey hunt with his son, Robert. Dan reports 16 new lambs are doing well, so he takes a day off to fish for trout in the Driftless.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2117
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