Outdoor horoscopes for this week

Aries (March 21-April 19): Your dog locks up on point, the rooster flushes cackling right at your feet, and you miss with both barrels. The look your dog gives you afterward will be scarier than anything you see on Halloween.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Skim ice is forming along the edges of the marsh at first light, and the northern ducks are finally riding the cold fronts south. Bring a stick to break up the ice, a full thermos and a buddy who won’t argue about whose bird that was.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Something keeps rearranging your decoy spread overnight. Ghosts? Muskrats? Your brother-in-law? The stars aren’t saying, but they do suggest checking his truck for a few extra mallard blocks.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): That snapping twig behind your stand at dusk isn’t a ghost. It’s probably a squirrel. It’s always a squirrel. Still, maybe skip the horror movies the night before an evening sit.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Something enormous follows your bucktail to the boat, stares at you with cold, lifeless eyes, then sinks back into the dark water without a sound. Muskies don’t need a costume to be terrifying this Halloween week. Keep figure-eighting.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Clocks fall back Saturday night, gifting you an extra hour. You’ll spend it reorganizing your tackle by color, then by size, then by color again. Spend it sleeping instead.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Election Day is Nov. 3, and your sense of balance is all that stands between hunting camp and a full-blown political debate. Declare the shack a no-yard-sign zone, pass around the trail-cam photos instead and keep the only heated race the one to the coffee pot.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It’s your season, and the rut is starting to rumble. Bucks are cruising, scrapes are fresh and your bow is tuned. Just remember to draw before he steps into your shooting lane, not after he’s already staring at you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The Hunter’s Moon rises this week, and deer may feed all night and loaf all day. Don’t give up on midday sits. That big buck didn’t get big by keeping banker’s hours.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Halloween falls on Saturday, which means hunting in the morning and trick-or-treaters at night. Hide a few full-size candy bars in your blaze orange jacket for deer camp. Future you will thank present you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A strange, wailing call echoes through the woods after dark. Relax. It’s a barred owl asking, “Who cooks for you?” Or it’s your neighbor testing the predator call he bought online. Either way, lock the shed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Late-fall walleyes are sliding shallow after dark, and you’ll be there in the cold and the black, casting into silence. Spooky? Sure. Worth it? Absolutely. Bring a headlamp with fresh batteries.