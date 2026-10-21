Minnesota DNR reminds firearms deer hunters to prepare for CWD sampling

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR is reminding deer hunters in southwest Minnesota that chronic wasting disease sampling will be required on the opening weekend of firearms deer season Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

Mandatory sampling is new to southwest Minnesota and requires hunters to have all deer they harvest that are one year old or older sampled for CWD.

“We want to get the word out to hunters about our change in strategy for CWD surveillance this fall,” said Patrick Hagen, DNR wildlife disease response coordinator. “This will be a change for a lot of hunters in the southwest.”

Shifting to a rotational sampling protocol

In response to evolving CWD management needs, the Minnesota DNR has moved to a four-year statewide rotational surveillance plan. To accomplish this plan, the state has been divided into four surveillance blocks, each making up about a quarter of the state. Each year, hunters in one block will be required to have all deer they harvest during firearms opening weekend that are one year old or older tested for CWD.

In the past, the DNR sampled for CWD near areas of known disease and successfully monitored CWD spread in these risk areas. However, nearly two-thirds of the state hasn’t had a targeted surveillance effort in more than 20 years.

“The rotational sampling will give us a more complete picture of where CWD exists in Minnesota,” Hagen said. “Recent detections of disease in areas of the state outside of current CWD management zones has prompted the need for a broader approach to sampling.”

Mandatory sampling begins in southwest Minnesota in 2026, with the northwest in 2027, northeast in 2028 and the southeast in 2029.

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Mandatory sampling tips

Hunters in the current surveillance block will have multiple ways to test deer on opening weekend, including visiting a staffed or self-service sampling station, obtaining a free mail-in sampling kit before opening weekend, or visiting one of the taxidermists or deer processors participating in the CWD Partner Sampling Program. Detailed information about CWD sampling is available on the Minnesota DNR’s CWD webpage.

Importantly, hunters using a mail-in kit will need to request a shipping label once they harvest a deer. Requesting a new shipping label from the DNR decreases the chance of lost samples due to expired labels. More information about the mail-in kits is available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Voluntary sampling

Even when CWD sampling is not required, hunters statewide have free, convenient ways to get their deer tested, such as mail-in kits, the Partner Sampling Program and scheduling appointments at Minnesota DNR wildlife offices. Hunters in any deer season can participate in voluntary sampling using all these sampling methods. In addition to staffed and self-service stations, mail-in kits and the Partner Sampling Program can be used to meet mandatory sampling requirements Nov. 7-8 in the surveillance block. Archery deer season is open through Dec. 31, youth deer season and early antlerless-only seasons are Oct. 15-18, and muzzleloader season is Nov. 28-Dec. 13.

Hunters in deer permit area 236, north of Stillwater, have the additional option of using one of several self-service stations available in the area for CWD sampling. The Minnesota DNR is collecting additional samples starting in early October through all open deer seasons in DPA 236 following a recent discovery of a CWD-positive wild deer near Stillwater. Self-service sampling locations are available on the Minnesota DNR’s CWD webpage.

After submitting a CWD sample, hunters can check their CWD test results online.

Carcass disposal changes

Movement restrictions for deer carcasses harvested within a CWD management zone have been eliminated and replaced with a carcass disposal rule. This rule change allows hunters to move carcasses within or outside these zones under the condition that they must dispose of carcasses with their refuse hauler, at a local landfill or with a meat processor.

Alternatively, if hunters harvest a deer on private property, the carcass may be disposed of onsite with permission from the landowner.

“The carcass disposal rule will give hunters more flexibility in handling and transporting their deer, while promoting safe disposal methods,” Hagen said.

In the past, hunters had to quarter their deer to take meat out of the zone or wait for a not-detected test result to take the whole deer out of the zone. The requirement to quarter the deer remains in effect for deer harvested outside Minnesota that hunters want to import into the state. Details are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Buy deer licenses early

The DNR is asking deer hunters to buy their deer licenses early this year. The Minnesota DNR launched a new electronic license system in June. The new system is functioning well, but it, with any technology, users may find their first transaction takes a little more time as they acclimate. In addition, some individuals who had multiple records in the old system will require customer assistance from the DNR License Center to transfer their history and establish their account in the new system. For these reasons, hunters are encouraged to leave plenty of time for their license purchase.

There are three ways to buy a license (mobile app, online, or in person from a license agent) and three ways to carry it (paper, PDF, or stored in the app). Customers can access the system on the Minnesota DNR website or by searching “Minnesota DNR Licensing” in the Apple or Google app stores.

If buying a license in person, hunters should also ensure the place they want to buy it is selling licenses this year. The Minnesota DNR has an online map of 2026 license agents.

In addition to possessing valid licenses, all hunters need to be familiar with current deer hunting regulations, including regulations for validating and registering a harvest which can both be done on the app at the same time, or by validating a printed license and later registering online or in-person at a DNR license agent.

Up-to-date deer hunting regulations are available on the Minnesota DNR deer hunting webpage.