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Tom Venesky: Proposal for July 1 start to Pennsylvania’s ag tag deer season ‘ethically wrong’

Imagine the backlash, the columnist says, when the non-hunting public sees photos on social media of hunters standing by their “trophy” fawn in the back of the truck. (Stock photo)

Commissioner Kristen Koppenhafer made a point that every ethical hunter should agree with, yet she was in the minority.

During the April 11 Pennsylvania Game Commission board meeting, an amendment was made to change the start of ag tag season from Aug. 1 to July 1. It was a horrendous idea from a conservation standpoint, and it could’ve erupted into a public relations nightmare for the sport of hunting in general.

The problem with moving the ag tag start date to July 1 is it would allow hunters to shoot does that are still nursing fawns.

And, as Koppenhafer pointed out, a July 1 start date would also allow hunters to shoot fawns.

There are a lot of problems with all of it.

But first, let’s bring some science into it to limit any unnecessary dispute.

During discussion on the amendment, Dr. Matthew Schnupp – the agency’s director of the Bureau of Wildlife Management – was asked when is the period that most fawns are born, and when are they weaned.

According to Schnupp, who has an extensive biology background, June 1 is the peak fawning period, and 10 weeks later fawns can be weaned – early to mid-August.

So, what would happen if the ag tag season began on July 1? And does the current Aug. 1 start date mean that fawns are being shot that aren’t even weaned yet?

“It would certainly happen early August that you’d be shooting fawns that are not weaned,” Schnupp said.

And still, knowing this, some members of the Game Commission board still wanted to move the ag tag season start to July 1.

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It’s nothing but an overzealous move in the name of addressing crop damage, with no regard for the potential damage that could occur to the public’s perception of hunting.

Koppenhafer summed it up well.

“That means we would allow hunters to shoot a couple-week-old spotted fawn, throw that little deer on a tailgate, take a picture of it and post it all over social media,” she said. “And it would be 100% legal.”

And ethically wrong.

Kristen Koppenhafer

To elaborate on Koppenhafer’s point, imagine the backlash when the non-hunting public sees photos on social media of hunters standing by their “trophy” fawn in the back of the truck.

Regardless of the severity of crop damage, that’s not an image that would do hunters or hunting any good.

There are just over 13 million residents in Pennsylvania, and the vast majority of them don’t hunt. Also, most of them aren’t vehemently opposed to hunting, but legalizing the killing of fawns is a good way to transform non-hunters into anti-hunters.

And I guarantee the anti-hunters will take those images of dead fawns to their legislators and demand that something be done, and hunters won’t like the result.

Let’s not forget, we as hunters are a very small minority in this state, and the country in general. We need to keep the non-hunting public on our side, and that means holding ourselves to a higher standard. Intentionally killing nursing does and fawns destroys any kind of standard.

Beyond the potential public image nightmare of a July 1 start date, Koppenhafer also brought up another fact that should bother us all: shooting does in the middle of summer equates to the intentionally orphaning fawns that can’t survive on their own.

As Schnupp said, it’s already occurring with an Aug. 1 start date, and it would happen even more in July.

But what does it actually look like when a fawn is orphaned before it’s weaned?

It’s not pretty. A young fawn that loses its mother will die from starvation, dehydration, stress-induced pneumonia or even predation as it wanders around bleating out of distress.

Still, after knowing all this, the majority of the commissioners supported the earlier July 1 start for ag tag.

Dennis Fredericks

Commissioner Dennis Fredericks tried to justify the move by saying ag tag hunting only occurs on farms, and not all over the place.

“It’s a culling program on a very localized basis,” he said, adding the conflict between farmers and deer is one that needs to be solved.

But what Fredericks and the other commissioners who supported the amendment forget is it doesn’t matter if the occurrence is relegated to farms or statewide. It only takes one picture of a dead fawn appearing on social media to ignite a firestorm against hunting.

Perhaps more importantly, any hunter with an ounce of ethics would know that’s wrong to shoot does and fawns before weaning takes place.

Commissioner Mike Mitrick suggested a good compromise – move the start date for ag tag to Aug. 15, and push back the end date from April 15 to May 1.

Unfortunately, the original amendment to start the ag tag season on July 1 passed, with only Koppenhafer, Mitrick and Todd Pride voting against it.

Fortunately, later in the meeting, Schnupp asked the board to reconsider the vote so agency staff could further evaluate the matter, and the commissioners agreed.

There’s no dispute that crop damage is a serious issue and lawful, ethical hunting opportunities can help.

But there’s a fine line between hunting and killing. Shooting nursing does and letting the fawns die is the direct opposite of conservation and hunting, which is why starting the ag tag season on July 1 is an idea that should be left to die.

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5 thoughts on “Tom Venesky: Proposal for July 1 start to Pennsylvania’s ag tag deer season ‘ethically wrong’”

  2. Bill Huff

    While visiting my sister in Germany I was told by a gun shop owner that the season was already underway and that was in July. He also informed me they were required to take a certain amount of fawns as well as does and bucks. I had a hard time believing that but after further investigation confirmed it was true. This was over 20 years ago. Perhaps if the game commission reached out for guidance and further navigation with German wildlife officials they will get a better handle on this issue. I too have a repulsion to the thought of killing fawns but wildlife management must be based on science not emotion.

    Reply
  3. Dalton Good

    I am not a hunter, but I am not anti hunter. But killing does with fawns and killing fawns will awaken a monster public relations disaster. Besides being unethical, you are going to set off an anti hunter public relations disaster. It is already difficult to convince the public that hunting is necessary in Pennsylvania. The public already sees too many examples of bad hunters. This will convince the public that hunters are not conservationists, that they enjoy just killing for fun. Besides the ticks in the woods, and now I have to wear bright orange on Sunday when hiking, and with a population that is more urban than rural, not recognizing these facts is a short term gain for a long term disaster. I am well aware of the historical value of hunters and fisherman saving our natural world. But the public has a short memory. Whomever is responsible for making these decisions is not thinking long term! It has become the American way I regret to say. Somebody needs to change this trajectory.

    Reply
  4. Ron Hunt

    I have never written a response to a Regulation change but this one is crazy.. You want a huge public backlash this is surely going to bring it. This is a terrible change and no good will come from it. I am a life long hunter and think this should be axed before it gets to this new season.

    Reply
  5. bowhunt1

    Just playing devil’s advocate here… what about all of the sub 50 pound bear cubs that are shot every year? I’m not saying I like the idea of shooting cubs or fawns, neither one. But, in the eyes of the Commission, they are extra mouths to feed. I’m sure there is a better solution than shooting unweaned fawns. The Commission just needs to do more research and come up with something more aligned with today’s societal requirements.

    Reply

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