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Thursday, July 30th, 2026

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Pro Tip of the Week: Spring calls to lure in toms

Tom Glines recommends turkey hunters have all three of the basic turkey calls — box, slate, and diaphragm. (Contributed photo)

Where to start with my decades of experience? I harvested my first turkey in 1985 in southeastern Minnesota. It was the first day I heard a wild turkey gobble.

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