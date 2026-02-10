Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake a trout opportunity in Iowa’s Story County

Iowa’s Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake is a 137-acre body of water that offers anglers a chance to catch trout throughout the year in Story County.

The DNR notes in its latest fishing report that trout were stocked on Jan. 30. At that time, ice thickness was 12 inches.

“A unique trout fishery exists as fall and winter stocked rainbow trout are surviving and growing year round,” the DNR said in a recent fishing summary on the lake. “Trout are most often caught in the spring, fall and winter when water temperatures are below 70 degrees. Other species present in lower numbers that can provide the occasional catch include walleye and yellow perch.”

Other popular fish species present in the lake include black crappie, bluegill, channel catfish, largemouth bass, wiper, and common carp.

Visit the lake’s profile page on the DNR website for more information.