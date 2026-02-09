Monday, February 9th, 2026
Monday, February 9th, 2026

Ohio rabbit hunt on schedule for Feb. 28

A total of 65 rabbits were harvested in the 2025 hunt. (Stock photo)

London, Ohio — The Butcher Block will host its fourth annual rabbit hunt on Saturday, Feb. 28, continuing a growing tradition that blends field sport, friendly competition, and community fellowship within Madison County’s outdoor community.

The 2025 rabbit hunt drew nine teams of three hunters each and once again delivered a successful event. While results were calculated, Chef Alonzo Horn prepared a rabbit dinner for participants, allowing time for hunters to share stories and enjoy an afternoon of food and camaraderie.

A total of 65 rabbits were harvested in the 2025 hunt. Three teams – The Young Guns, Jacob Hostel’s Hunters, and The Bunny Busters – each reached their 12-rabbit limit, with final placements determined by total weight. After two consecutive wins, The Young Guns finished at 34 pounds, followed by Jacob Hostel’s Hunters at 34.5 pounds, while The Bunny Busters secured the 2025 title with 36 pounds.

Registration for the 2026 hunt is now open. Entry is $25 per hunter, and participation is limited to three-person teams. This year’s event will award $300 for first place and $150 for second place, determined by total weight at the 1 p.m. weigh-in.

All weigh-ins and post-hunt activities will take place at the Butcher Block, 2280 State Route 56 SW, London, Ohio. Additional information is available on the Butcher Block Facebook page.

