Ohio Mixed Bag: Clean Marinas Conference on Feb. 26

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Office of Coastal Management and Division of Parks and Watercraft, in partnership with the Ohio Sea Grant College Program, announce that registration is now open for the 10th Annual Ohio Marina Conference.

The event brings together marina owners, operators, staff, and recreational boating industry professionals from across the state for a full day of learning, networking, and celebration.

The conference will be held on Thursday, Feb. 26, at the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake and will focus on protecting Ohio’s waterways while supporting safe, accessible, and successful marina operations. Educational sessions will cover boating accessibility, dredging, emergency management, ice conditions, fluctuating water levels, and other timely issues facing Ohio marinas.

Registration is $75 and includes a continental breakfast, lunch, and refreshments throughout the day. Additional details and registration information are available at: ohioseagrant.osu.edu/news/calendar/2026/02/26/j01vz/2026-marina-conference

The Ohio Marina Conference is open to all Ohio marina owners, operators, and staff, as well as other professionals connected to the recreational boating industry.

For more information on the Ohio Clean Marinas Program, visit ohioseagrant.osu.edu/clean.

Memphis, Tenn. — Thursday, Jan. 29 marked the 89th anniversary of Ducks Unlimited (DU), the world’s most extensive wetlands and waterfowl conservation organization.

In 1937, during the height of the Great Depression and one of the worst droughts in history, a small group of waterfowlers, visionaries, and community leaders set out to save North America’s waterfowl populations and hunting heritage. Their foresight led to the founding of Ducks Unlimited and an unending mission to conserve the wetlands and other habitats that sustain abundant populations of waterfowl and other wildlife for future generations.

DU’s proud hunting heritage continues to this day, as most members are waterfowlers. Through the support of these dedicated sportsmen and women and the tireless efforts of volunteers, partners and supporters, DU has protected or restored more than 19 million acres of habitat across North America in the areas most important to ducks and geese.

DU is the world’s largest and most effective nonprofit organization dedicated to waterfowl and wetlands conservation. DU partners with private individuals, agricultural landowners, agencies, scientific experts, local communities and other entities to deliver on-the-ground habitat improvements that tangibly impact the landscape.

Greathouse Back To Lead The Wilds

Cumberland, Ohio — A familiar face is returning to The Wilds.

Joe Greathouse, Ph.D. – who previously served as director of wildlife ecology at The Wilds from 2012–2015 – has been named vice president of The Wilds, overseeing the safari park and conservation center’s animal care, guest experience, operations, educational programs, and conservation priorities.

In this role, Greathouse will help shape The Wilds’ long-term direction, strengthening conservation outcomes, and supporting experiences that inspire guests to connect with and protect wildlife, while advancing the mission of Empowering People. Saving Wildlife.

“Dr. Greathouse brings a rare combination of conservation expertise, operational leadership, and a lifelong commitment to animal well-being,” said Tom Schmid, president and CEO of the Columbus Zoo and The Wilds. “Joe’s experience supporting innovative conservation research, and building strong, mission-driven teams makes him an excellent fit to help guide The Wilds, one of the Columbus Zoo’s most impactful conservation centers, into its next chapter.”

Greathouse joins The Wilds from Oglebay Good Zoo, where he has served as zoo director since 2016. In that role, he supported the growth of the institution by doubling revenue and expanding staffing within the animal care department, with an emphasis on animal well-being. He also led the development of new facilities and renovated habitats for species including red wolves, cheetahs, red river hogs, servals, maned wolves, bobcats, snow leopards, and black-and-white ruffed lemurs, and assisted in the development of the Gary E. West Pridelands lion habitats and villas currently under construction.

In addition to his leadership experience, Greathouse served as an assistant professor of biology at West Liberty University from 2015–2022, where he taught courses within the zoo science program and led research focused on hellbender head-starting and conservation in West Virginia. He also helped develop the West Liberty University and Oglebay Zoo zoo science major – one of only a few bachelor’s degree programs in zoo science in the United States.

Person Of The Year Nominations Needed

Delaware, Ohio — It is that time of year again to nominate this year’s Ohio Outdoor News Person of the Year. Nominations for the award, given over the past 16 years by the publication, will be accepted through the end of February.

Nominees should be someone who has made his or her mark in conservation circles, whether through volunteering, mentoring, or leading hunters, anglers, and trappers. Nominations should be a simple note explaining how the nominee is deserving.

Email nominations to Ohio Outdoor News Editor Mike Moore at mmoore@outdoornews.com.