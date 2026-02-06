Want to buy an island? One with unique history is for sale in Lake Erie

Anyone with an extra $5 million in their pocket (or bank account) and wants to own not only a unique Lake Erie property but also a piece of Ohio and national history, can now purchase Mouse Island.

The seven-acre island, located just off Catawba Island in the Western Basin of Lake Erie, went up for sale about six months ago. Current auditor records show it is owned by a yacht company, although there is no yacht company on the largely abandoned island. Realtor Kyle Recker, of Howard Hanna Real Estate, said the island is actually owned by John and William Mercer.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here