Episode 578 – Pheasant Fest preview, nongame chatter on owls, Mille Lacs perch, native roughfish

This week’s show begins with Jared Wiklund, communications director for St. Paul-based Pheasants Forever sharing a preview of the Feb. 20-22 Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic event coming to the Minneapolis Convention Center. Then Karla Bloem, executive director of the Houston, Minn.-based International Owl Center offers insight into what kind of owls you’re hearing outside your window this time of year, plus she previews the center’s Festival of Owls coming March 6-8. Tim Lesmeister helps Managing Editor Rob Drieslein break down news topics including the new 5-fish daily perch limit on Lake Mille Lacs starting this Monday, Feb. 9, plus the Minnesota DNR’s plan to apply new limits to multiple roughfish species and an outlook for the March 27-28 Duck Summit in Nicollet, Minn.