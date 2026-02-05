Effective Feb. 9, perch daily limit on Minnesota’s Mille Lacs drops to 5

The Lake Mille Lacs yellow perch bite is shaping up to be another productive one this winter with Minnesota anglers as of Jan. 18 having harvested about 47% of their allowable 36,500 quota. Tribal anglers can harvest an equal amount of 36,500 pounds of yellow perch.

That healthy state harvest has prompted the DNR to tighten the daily perch limit on the lake for the remainder of this winter. DNR Fisheries Section Manager Brad Parsons confirmed to Outdoor News that effective Monday, Feb. 9, the yellow perch daily limit on Mille Lacs will drop from 10 to 5.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here