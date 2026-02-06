A hunt for the big bull moose of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

Jonathan LeBel, of Ogdensburg, in St. Lawrence County, N.Y., is a passionate big game hunter.
One of his dream adventures, from a bucket list of sorts, was to connect with a 70-inch bull moose. That dream became a reality last fall (2025) when he tagged a 73 1⁄8-inch-wide racked animal – antlers with massive paddles – in the most unlikely of places … the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia. The challenges he faced along his journey – from travel to firearms to communication – were compounded even further on a personal level. LeBel has multiple sclerosis.