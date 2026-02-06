A hunt for the big bull moose of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula

Jonathan LeBel, of Ogdensburg, in St. Lawrence County, N.Y., is a passionate big game hunter.

One of his dream adventures, from a bucket list of sorts, was to connect with a 70-inch bull moose. That dream became a reality last fall (2025) when he tagged a 73 1⁄8-inch-wide racked animal – antlers with massive paddles – in the most unlikely of places … the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia. The challenges he faced along his journey – from travel to firearms to communication – were compounded even further on a personal level. LeBel has multiple sclerosis.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here