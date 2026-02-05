National corner crossing debate still hot after SCOTUS ignores it

The hunting media is abuzz with talk about corner-crossing.
On Jan. 5, when Sen. Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, visited the MeatEater podcast to discuss conservation and public lands, the topic of corner-crossing quickly emerged. Two days later, Outdoor Life published a piece in which journalist Christine Peterson joined lifelong Wyoming resident David Willms for a corner-crossing journey up Elk Mountain, which served as ground zero for the original conflict between four Missouri hunters and Wyoming landowner Fred Eshelman in 2021.