National corner crossing debate still hot after SCOTUS ignores it

The hunting media is abuzz with talk about corner-crossing.

On Jan. 5, when Sen. Martin Heinrich, a Democrat from New Mexico, visited the MeatEater podcast to discuss conservation and public lands, the topic of corner-crossing quickly emerged. Two days later, Outdoor Life published a piece in which journalist Christine Peterson joined lifelong Wyoming resident David Willms for a corner-crossing journey up Elk Mountain, which served as ground zero for the original conflict between four Missouri hunters and Wyoming landowner Fred Eshelman in 2021.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here