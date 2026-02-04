Wednesday, February 4th, 2026
Minnesota Mixed Bag: St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show set for Feb. 6-8

St. Cloud, Minn. — The 38th annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show runs Feb. 6-8 at the St. Cloud River’s Edge Convention Center.

This is central Minnesota’s biggest sports show, featuring boats, camping gear, RVs, hunting and fishing equipment, travel destinations, and family fun, including a live trout pond. Additional highlights include free seminars by angling professionals Nick Lindner and Joe Henry.

Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 8. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for kids ages 6-12, and free for youth age 5 and under.

Visit www.stcloudsportshow.com for more information.

MAPLE LAKE ICE FISHING DERBY IS THIS SATURDAY

Maple Lake, Minn. — The 51st annual Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby is set for Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026 on Maple Lake in Wright County. This is Minnesota’s oldest and largest ice fishing derby. The event runs from noon until 3 p.m., followed by an awards ceremony at 3:30, and an after party at 4 p.m. featuring the Johnny Holm Band and more.

The event includes kids activities throughout the day, and a shuttle service will be available from designated locations within the city to the lake. In addition, the person who catches the 51st-largest northern pike wins an Ice Castle fish house. Cost for entry is $10.

Visit www.maplelakefishingderby.com for more information.

U.S. FOREST SERVICE OFFERS PERMITS FOR BWCAW

Duluth, Minn. — The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness quota permit reservations became available on Wednesday, Jan. 28 for the May 1 to Sept. 30, 2026, season.

Visitors are encouraged to book their reservations online at Recreation.gov-BWCAW. Reservations may also be made by calling 1-877-444-6777.

DNR SEEKS COMMENTS ON HUNTING REGS BOOKLET

St. Paul — Anglers, hunters, and trappers can share their thoughts with the Minnesota DNR about the regulations books published annually to inform people about how they can legally hunt, trap, and fish in the state.

“We are interested in understanding how people access, understand, and use the information in these regulations books,” said Sarah Middleton, DNR wildlife rules and regulations coordinator. “To continuously improve how we inform the public about the regulations relevant to their activities, we want to hear from people willing to share their thoughts and experiences with us.”

The DNR produces three regulations books each year for fishing, hunting and trapping, and waterfowl hunting. The agency encourages people to share their thoughts using an online questionnaire on the DNR website through Monday, March 16.

People may also submit feedback by email to Sarah.Middleton@state.mn.us or to the DNR Section of Wildlife, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155. The DNR will analyze feedback this spring and plans to continue engagement efforts throughout 2026.

WILD TURKEY DEADLINE FOR TWO WMAS IS FEB. 13

St. Paul — Firearms turkey hunters seeking to hunt the spring A season in Carlos Avery or Whitewater wildlife management areas have through Friday, Feb. 13, to apply for the necessary permit. The Minnesota DNR will have 30 permits available for Carlos Avery WMA and 150 permits for Whitewater WMA.

Turkey hunting season details are available on the DNR website: www.mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey.

WISCONSIN DNR ASKS PUBLIC TO REPORT BLACK BEAR DEN LOCATIONS

Madison — The Wisconsin DNR encourages the public to report any black bear den locations they find in the Badger State to help with an ongoing statewide study on black bear reproduction and population. The WDNR’s bear den team has begun surveying dens for the season, but welcomes additional den reports.

The Black Bear Litter and Diet Survey will generate new data within each bear management zone, which will improve the accuracy of population models. Additionally, researchers are investigating a connection between consumption of human food sources and bear reproduction, since diet can affect cub survival rates and litter sizes.

To report a black bear den, visit the DNR’s black bear den submission form.

