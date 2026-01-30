Friday, January 30th, 2026
Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership announces leadership change

Matt Cook, TRCP’s board chair and long-time hunting and fishing advocate, will step in as interim CEO. (Contributed photo)

Washington, D.C. — The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership announced on Thursday, Jan. 29 that “after a meaningful period of leadership, Joel Pedersen will be transitioning from his role as CEO.”

The group’s board of directors and staff said in a social media post that they were grateful for Joel’s leadership and dedication to the mission.

“His contributions helped advance and strengthen the organization at a pivotal time. We believe that now, more than ever, TRCP’s voice is crucial to the future of hunting, fishing, and conservation,” the post said.

The board announced that Matt Cook, TRCP’s board chair and long-time hunting and fishing advocate, will step in as interim CEO to work alongside the TRCP leadership team as the group charts the organization’s future. 

Cook was formerly chairman of a wounded veteran organization that focused on getting individuals nationwide into the outdoors to begin the healing process. He also is active on the advisory board for University of Chicago Booth business school’s “Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition” program where his role includes being an advisor/mentor to current Chicago Booth MBA students.

Pedersen had led the organization since Sept. 1, 2024, after previously serving as president and CEO of the Mule Deer Foundation.

TRCP is a non-profit conservation organization dedicated to protecting wildlife habitat and ensuring access to land and water for hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

