Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership names new president and CEO

The board of directors of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership (TRCP) announced on Monday the appointment of Joel Pedersen as the group’s new president and CEO.
Pedersen brings 30-plus years of leadership and outdoors experience to the conservation group; he will begin the role on Sept. 1.
“Joel is a coalition builder and an inspiring leader who made a lasting impression on the board with his deep knowledge of conservation policy, passion for the American model of conservation, and well-earned respect within the conservation community,” said Alston Watt, chair of the TRCP Board of Directors.