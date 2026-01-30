Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2105

Jim Babiasz, president of The Range of Richfield, announces February events and classes at the range, including a Valentine’s Day special event for couples. Matt Keuler, announcer for the Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament and coach of the Snowflake Junior Ski Jumping Team, explains how ski jumping events are scored and invites listeners to attend the 103rd annual tournament Feb. 6-7 in Westby, Wisconsin. Giveaway: A DEX Fingerlight and carrying case. To enter the drawing, call 414-297-7554 or email dsoradio@gmail.com.