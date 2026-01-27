Michigan DNR, partners continue to clear paths for Upper Peninsula winter fishing access

Marquette, Mich. — More than two dozen public access sites across the Upper Peninsula are being plowed and kept open for ice anglers through a co-operative program administered by the Michigan DNR.

Local partners have agreed to assist the DNR with the program to ensure access to ice fishing opportunities in the U.P. are available during all snow conditions.

“This program has been a big help in maintaining public access to hard water resources throughout the wintertime,” said John Pepin, DNR deputy public information officer. “Those using the access sites should keep ice safety in mind and take extra caution not to damage any boating infrastructure, like docks or boat landing surfaces, at these locations.”

The DNR works with partners to plow the access sites, which are primarily managed for recreational boating. An evaluation takes place each spring to assess several things, including how often the plowed sites are used and whether damage occurs to the access ramps.

Locations to have boating access sites plowed this winter include:

• Baraga County: Vermilac Lake, Silver River.

• Chippewa County: Munuscong Lake.

• Delta County: Little Bay de Noc (Kipling).

•Dickinson County: Lake Louise.

• Iron County: Indian Lake, Swan Lake, Lake Mary, Lake Emily, Lake Ellen.

• Keweenaw County: Gratiot Lake, Lake Medora, Lake Bailey.

• Luce County: Little Lake Harbor, Kak’s Lake, Big Manistique Lake.

• Mackinac County: South Manistique Lake, Big Manistique Lake, Milakokia Lake and Millecoquins Lake.

• Marquette County: Lake Michigamme, Greenwood Reservoir, Big Shag Lake, Schweitzer Creek Flowage.

• Schoolcraft County: McDonald Lake, Indian Lake.

Anyone interested in partnering with the DNR to keep more access sites plowed for winter access should contact Stacy Welling-Haughey at WellingS1@Michigan.gov or 906-228-6561.

For more information on places to fish in Michigan, visit the DNR’s webpage.