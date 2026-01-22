Lake Vesuvius, an important fishing destination in southeast Ohio, is high and dry due to issue with dam gate

Lake Vesuvius in southeast Ohio is small at just 121 acres, but its stature makes it no less important for sportsmen and women in the region.
Today, Vesuvius is a shadow of its former self. It is high and dry, bereft of water.
“The (USDA) Forest Service is repairing a component of the Lake Vesuvius dam after routine inspections identified an issue with the slide gate system,” Anna Owens, a public affairs officer with the Forest Service at Wayne National Forest, said in an email to Ohio Outdoor News.