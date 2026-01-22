More public property parcels to be drilled in Ohio

A state board voted Jan. 13 to open up about 6,600 acres of public land from Ohio’s Jockey Hollow and Egypt Valley Wildlife Areas to the natural gas industry.

The news that the state’s Oil and Gas Land Management Commission issued the approval first appeared in the online Signal Akron. The Jan. 13 vote continues a relatively new legal process in Ohio that enables oil and gas companies to pay the state for leasing rights to drill and extract natural gas from publicly owned parks and designated wildlife areas.

