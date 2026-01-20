Illinois Mixed Bag: Bald eagle events planned statewide

Springfield — Illinois DNR is inviting families, wildlife watchers, and nature lovers to experience eagle-watching events across the state this winter.

The best time to see the majestic bald eagle in Illinois is during the winter when the raptors seek open water areas for fishing. Certain Illinois state parks and locations, including Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County and the Illinois State Museum’s Dickson Mounds Museum in Fulton County, host eagle-watching programs during this period.

Visitors can enjoy the following eagle-watching events:

Starved Rock Eagle Watch Weekend in LaSalle County – Jan. 24-25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park in Jersey County – Jan. 30, Feb. 2, Feb. 3, Feb. 4, Feb. 18, Feb. 19, Feb. 20, Feb. 25, Feb. 26, Feb. 27, March 6 (Reservations are required and can be made by calling 618-786-3323, ext. 1.); Fulton-Mason Eagle Day – Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dickson Mounds Museum and other sites throughout Fulton and Mason counties; Bald Eagle Days at the Audubon Center at Riverlands in West Alton, Missouri – Feb. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Flock to the Rock in Whiteside County – Feb. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stella, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation shared a photo of a rare leucistic bald eagle spotted by a resident in Stella, Missouri earlier this month.

Word had spread in the small town near Joplin that a “white” or “albino” eagle was in the area. Betty Daniel and her husband went in search of the eagle and were able to snap several photos.

According to MDC, the eagle was actually leucistic. Birds can be completely leucistic, where all feathers lack melanin and the bird appears completely white. Partially leucistic birds can have one or more feathers that are white anywhere on their bodies, and the white is generally grouped on a feather tract, such as the tail or head.

Like Illinois, the state is considered one of the leading wintering locations for bald eagles in the country. Each fall, thousands of eagles migrate south from Canada and the Great Lakes to hunt near Missouri’s open rivers and lakes.

According to the MDC, between 1,200 and 2,700 bald eagles are typically reported in the state during the winter months.



Duck Stamp Exhibit at Plum Creek Until Feb. 22

Beecher, Ill. — The Federal Duck Stamp Art Exhibit has brought nationally selected duck artwork to Plum Creek Nature Center in Will County through Feb. 22. Hours for the free, all-ages exhibit are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

The exhibit features the top 12 entries in the adult category, for artists ages 18 and older, along with 55 pieces created by students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Best of Show winners from each state will be included, along with a few additional standout pieces.

“Birders, artists, and nature enthusiasts alike will appreciate the skill and creativity displayed through the artwork,” said Heather Van Zyl, facility supervisor at Plum Creek Nature Center, which is located within Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve. “You just might learn something new, too, as we’ve added a few educational pieces as well.”

Van Zyl encourages visitors to view the exhibit – which is made possible through the support of The Nature Foundation of Will County – and then take a walk to Snapper Pond or another Forest Preserve wetland to see which ducks may be stopping by during the winter months.

Wingshooting Clinics, Hunts Set for March

Springfield — Youth between the ages of 10 and 17 can apply now for the youth wingshooting clinic and pheasant hunts scheduled at Pere Marquette State Park on March 7 and the World Shooting and Recreational Complex on March 21.

Hunters will participate in a wingshooting clinic in the morning, taught by National Sporting Clays Association and DNR certified instructors.

A pheasant hunt will take place in the afternoon.

Participants must have successfully completed an approved hunter safety course and have a valid hunting license.

Permits for the wingshooting clinics and youth pheasant hunts are available through the DNR’s Controlled Pheasant Hunting online reservation system.

Event co-sponsors assist the DNR with the events by providing funding for clay targets, target and field shot shells, and lunch for participants. Co-sponsor organization members also provide bird dogs, bird dog handlers, and hunting guides.

DNR’s ‘Open Space Land’ Grants Total $36 Million

Springfield — A $600,000 grant to the Forest Preserve of Kane County will allow the enhancement of the Muirhead Springs Forest Preserve wildlife overlook – just one of dozens of projects to be funded by DNR’s Open Space Land Acquisition and Development program.

Earlier this month, Gov. JB Pritzker and DNR announced $36 million in grant funding was awarded to 67 local park projects throughout the state to help communities acquire land and develop recreational opportunities. Established by the Illinois General Assembly in 1986, OSLAD is a cost-sharing program that helps communities fund land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects.

“Park districts, forest preserves, conservation districts and recreation agencies stretch every dollar to preserve open space. At a time when demand for parks and open spaces has never been higher, OSLAD funding is critical,” said Peter Murphy, president and CEO of the Illinois Association of Park Districts.